Canada imposes sanctions on 17 Saudis over killing of journalist Khashoggi

Canada announced sanctions Thursday against 17 Saudis believed to have been involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including a former top aide to the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

The measures, taken under Canada’s Magnitsky Act, mirror sanctions announced by the United States one week ago, freezing any assets held in Canada and imposing a travel ban.

Mr. Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi journalist, was slain in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate Oct. 2 when he visited it to procure documents certifying a divorce.

“The sanctions target individuals who are, in the opinion of the Government of Canada, responsible for or complicit in the extrajudicial killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the Department of Global Affairs said in a statement.

“These sanctions effectively freeze the assets of these individuals in Canada. Their listing also renders them inadmissible to Canada pursuant to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.”

Those named include Saud al-Qahtani, a former assistant to the Crown Prince who was fired in October. Earlier this month, U.S. officials revealed the Central Intelligence Agency believes the Crown Prince ordered Mr. Khashoggi’s killing – contradicting Riyadh’s claim that he was not involved in the murder.

Mohammed al-Otaibi, the Saudi consul-general to Istanbul at the time of the killing, is also among the 17 Saudis targeted.

It’s unknown whether any of these 17 targeted Saudis have any assets in Canada and would therefore be affected by these sanctions. The Department of Global Affairs did not say the named individuals hold assets in Canada.

The Canadian measures contain no mention of the Crown Prince, however.

Ms. Freeland, speaking to reporters in Argentina before a Group of 20 meeting, said these new sanctions do not bring to an end Canada’s interest in the fate of Mr. Khashoggi.

“This case is not closed as far as Canada is concerned ... in terms of our continued work to determine for ourselves the facts. In terms of our work with our allies to seek a coordinated response. In terms of our work to seek an investigation which is credible and transparent for the sake of the world. And in terms of our review of our own arms exports to Saudi Arabia,” she said.

Asked whether Canada believes the Crown Prince was involved in Mr. Khashoggi’s death, Ms. Freeland did not directly answer the question but implied the Canadian government lacks sufficient evidence to say that.

"We believe that in naming people and in saying in the view of the government of Canada that someone is responsible for something so serious and so odious, it’s very important to gather all the facts. It’s very important to act and to speak only on the basis of real certainty. These are not steps we take lightly. They are not accusations we can make lightly.

She said however that the 17 Saudis targeted by Canada are clearly responsible for Mr. Khashoggi’s death. “It is the clear opinion of our government that they were either either directly involved or complicit in the murder,” she said.

The Canadian minister said the G20 meeting will offer Canada and allies an opportunity to discuss further steps on Saudi Arabia.

Canada for its part has temporarily suspended approval of any new permits for arms exports to Saudi Arabia. But it’s left untouched a controversial $15-billion deal, brokered by the Canadian government, to supply Riyadh with weaponized armoured vehicles.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier vowed tough action if Saudi Arabia was found to be culpable for Mr. Khashoggi’s death.

U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown a wrench into talk about a coordinated censuring of Saudi Arabia by Western allies, announcing last week the United States will take no punitive measures against the Middle East kingdom. In a statement, the American president said “foolishly” cancelling US$110-billion in arms sales – as some in Congress have suggested – would only mean that Saudi Arabia would go to other countries to acquire them.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has come under fresh criticism for its human rights abuses. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch last week accused Saudi Arabia of subjecting several activists – including some female human-rights defenders detained since May – to torture and sexual harassment, allegations denied by a Saudi official. Over a dozen women’s rights activists have been arrested since May, most of whom had campaigned for the right to drive and an end to the kingdom’s male guardianship system, though some have since been freed.