Canada imposes sanctions on four Israeli settlers accused of violence against Palestinians

Canada has imposed sanctions on four Israeli settlers it has accused of engaging in violent behaviour toward Palestinians and their property in the West Bank.

Global Affairs announced Thursday that the four would be banned from entering Canada and that it would freeze any assets that they may have here.

The first-ever sanctions against Israeli settlers by Canada follows Britain’s decision to place sanctions on a number of them earlier this year. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said at the time that Israel should do more to stem the violent attacks.

Mr. Cameron said Israeli settlers in the West Bank have threatened Palestinians, often at gunpoint, forcing them to leave their land.

There has been a huge growth in Israeli settlements in recent years, which are illegal under international law.

West Bank violence has surged since the start of the war with Hamas, triggered by its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that left about 1,200 dead. Israeli air strikes and ground operations in Gaza, after the attack, have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to estimates by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the territory.

A statement by Global Affairs said attacks by extremist Israeli settlers are a long-standing source of tension and conflict in the region, and have escalated alarmingly in recent months. It said the violence undermined the prospects for a two-state solution to the conflict, and that Ottawa plans to examine “additional measures.”

“The rise in violence by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank is deeply troubling and poses significant risks to peace and security in the region,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

“While I was in the region recently, I heard directly from families that have been forced to leave their homes and farming lands as a direct result of violence and threats by extremist settlers. With these measures, we are sending a clear message that acts of extremist settler violence are unacceptable and that perpetrators of such violence will face consequences.”

The sanctions, imposed on Thursday, are directed at the settlers David Chai Chasdai, Yinon Levi, Zvi Bar Yosef and Moshe Sharvit.

The four are reported to have been the subject of complaints from Israeli human-rights organizations who have contacted foreign governments.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, announced that Canada will provide $65-million in total funding for Gaza, including an additional $40-million for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and other aid organizations, including the Canadian Red Cross.

The $65-million includes $25-million previously announced in June to UNRWA, as part of recurring payments to the Palestinian relief agency. It had earlier suspended payments after the announcement of a freeze in the wake of a report that some of the agency’s staff were involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

In the Thursday statement, Global Affairs said it is gravely concerned by the humanitarian situation in Gaza and by reports of a ground offensive by Israel into Rafah, which it said would have disastrous consequences. About 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge in the area but there is nowhere for them to go and limited access to aid, it added.

The funding will support the provision of food, water, emergency medical assistance, protection services and other assistance in the region, Global Affairs said in a statement.

Canada is also providing more than $5-million in funding to the Canadian Red Cross, which is working with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to improve the delivery of emergency medical services in the West Bank and Gaza. This includes a mobile health clinic and field medical posts in the West Bank.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire; it is critical that civilians who need life-saving assistance receive it as soon as possible,” said Mr. Hussen in a statement.

“We will continue to work with partners and look at all avenues for delivering critical assistance to those who need it the most.”

The announcements were welcomed by Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.

“Canadian Muslims of Palestinian descent, alongside Canadians of all backgrounds, have repeatedly called on the federal government to protect and promote international humanitarian law in Gaza and the West Bank,” she said.

“Today’s announcement by the federal government is another important step towards addressing those calls.”