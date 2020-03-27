Canada in talks with U.S. about possible deportation of asylum seekers

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is “urgently discussing” with its American partners the possibility that the United States will deport asylum seekers turned away at Canada’s border.

“It is very important to Canada to abide by our international commitments, very much including when it comes to refugees,” Ms. Freeland said.

She said Canada is aware of the problems of refoulement – forcing refugees or asylum-seekers to return to a country where they may be subjected to persecution – and that it is important for Canada to be assured that this would not happen to people returned to the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week Canada reversed course on its policy to allow asylum-seekers to enter the country at non-official points of entry to file refugee claims.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair had said that individuals trying to cross anywhere along the border would no longer be referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board. Instead, they will be returned “directly back to the United States.”

According to a spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. is planning to deport asylum-seekers to their country of origin that cannot be returned to Canada.

“In the event an alien cannot be returned to Mexico or Canada, CBP will work with interagency partners to secure return to the alien’s country of origin and hold the alien for the shortest time possible,” said CBP spokesman Michael Niezgoda in an email.

“For those who remain in CBP custody, CBP will, to the extent possible, keep them separated. Symptomatic individuals will be referred to CDC and placed in isolation.”

When asked whether Canada would consider reversing its decision to prevent asylum seekers from entering Canada along the border, Ms. Freeland said it is important for the government to abide by its international commitments concerning the treatment of refugees.

“Let me just add – and we were clearly alive to those concerns at the time that these agreements were announced,” she said. ​