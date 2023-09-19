Open this photo in gallery: Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne listens to a reporter's question on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada intends to “go after” big manufacturers to stabilize food prices in Canada, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Tuesday, adding a future meeting will be held with their representatives, similar to the one held Monday with grocery store CEOs.

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill ahead of a cabinet meeting, Mr. Champagne said he spoke with his European counterparts on Tuesday about stabilizing food prices.

Cost-of-living issues, including the price of food, have been a major focus as MPs return to the House of Commons following a summer break. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have faced pressure from opposition parties to do more to address these matters, which pollsters say weigh heavily on many Canadians.

Mr. Trudeau said Tuesday ahead of the cabinet meeting that Canadians are “preoccupied” with the cost of living. He said that Mr. Champagne is working to ensure grocery store chains “work hard to stabilize and even bring down prices.”

“I think we can be optimistic about that,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Mr. Champagne said Tuesday there is movement not only in Canada but in Europe to have large manufacturers be part of the solution, adding that international co-operation may be required.

The minister called Monday’s meeting with the heads of Canada’s largest grocery chains a “first step,” and he said that grocers have been asked to come up with “meaningful action” to stabilize food prices in Canada by Thanksgiving.

“The second step is to go after the large manufacturers,” Mr. Champagne said. “We are going to be pushing them as well.”

Michelle Wasylyshen, a spokesperson for the Retail Council of Canada, said Monday the council is pleased grocery leaders and ministers had a “constructive meeting” and their members are always willing to participate in “good faith dialogue about the food industry, inflation and affordability.”

“There was also alignment that any discussions on food prices must include all members of the complex supply chain,” she said.

“This is something that we have called for consistently,” she said, adding that 70 to 80 per cent of grocery prices are in place before food gets to grocers.

Mr. Champagne also said Tuesday it is now up to grocery companies to challenge each other because they are vying for millions of customers.

“It’s not just about the government of Canada telling them ‘we want you to be part of the solution,’” he said. “The goal has been set. The timeline is clear. Now it is for them to compete amongst each other.”

Sylvain Charlebois, the director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, was part of Monday’s meeting in Ottawa with CEOs of the grocery companies known as the “Big Five.”

In an interview, Prof. Charlebois said it was “quite the accomplishment” that the companies showed up to the discussion.

“There’s still lots of work to be done,” Prof. Charlebois said. “The focus is to stabilize food inflation; not food prices per se but food inflation. I think that everyone in the room wanted to focus on that.”

Prof. Charlebois said Monday’s meeting went “beyond finger-pointing” and the “accusation of profiteering.” He said the group really made an effort to explore solutions to stabilize food inflation.

“Some outsiders are calling this political theatre,” he said. “I think the meeting was triggered by politics. But some meaningful issues were addressed.”

Prof. Charlebois said he shared in the meeting that some of the issues which could be addressed for consumers include measures such as volume discounting, which involves asking people to buy three loaves of bread for the price of two.

“It is seen by many Canadians as discriminatory for people who live alone or seniors,” he said, adding these individuals do not eat as much. “That’s something that really resonates a lot with Canadians.”

On Monday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Canadians are struggling with food prices and that it has been 20 months since food inflation has outpaced general inflation.

He also said that “greedy CEOs” have used inflation as cover to drive up the price of food. The NDP has proposed a law, which Mr. Singh wants passed before Christmas, to strengthen the ability of the Competition Bureau to take on corporations over issues such as “price gouging.”

A study by the Competition Bureau entitled “Canada Needs More Grocery Competition” released at the end of June said the country’s grocery industry is concentrated. It also said most Canadians buy groceries in stores owned by a handful of grocery giants.

“In 2022, Canada’s three largest grocers – Loblaws, Sobeys, and Metro – collectively reported more than $100-billion in sales and earned more than $3.6-billion in profits,” the report said.