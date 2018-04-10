Canada is becoming a less competitive place for business than the U.S., survey finds

A new survey of accounting executives found more than two-thirds say Canada is becoming a less competitive place to invest and do business in than the United States.

The Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada quarterly survey, which will be released on Tuesday, is the latest nudge from corporate Canada urging the federal government to respond to the corporate tax cuts and regulatory changes that have been approved in Washington.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s Feb. 27 budget did not include a policy response to those changes, but it did promise that the Finance Department would conduct a detailed analysis of how those changes will affect the Canadian economy.

Story continues below advertisement

The minister’s office said on Monday that Canada’s competitiveness is Mr. Morneau’s top priority and that he intends to work with officials and business leaders through the spring and summer to thoroughly assess the situation.

“Nothing is more important to Minister Morneau than making sure Canada remains the best place to invest, create jobs and do business,” spokesman Daniel Lauzon said. “We hear the business community loud and clear.”

Mr. Lauzon cautioned however that the review will look at more than just corporate tax rates and that the Canadian economy is currently performing well.



“There are no silver bullets,” he said. “Ensuring competitiveness and a healthy business and investment environment will require a broader scope than what is currently being debated.”



The business leaders surveyed by CPA Canada overwhelmingly agreed that such a detailed study is “urgently required” and 93 per cent said the department’s work should be made public soon after its completion.

Compared with one year ago, 67 per cent of respondents said Canada is a less competitive place than the United States in which to invest and do business.

“There’s clearly quite a bit of concern about, specifically, what kind of impact U.S. tax reform is going to have,” said Francis Fong, CPA Canada’s chief economist.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The CPA survey results – combined with the Bank of Canada’s business outlook survey that was released Monday – suggest that while there is concern about competitiveness, it is muted by the fact that businesses are generally positive about their own prospects.

For instance, the CPA survey found optimism regarding the Canadian economy dropped to 34 per cent in the first quarter from 48 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017. In contrast, optimism for their own business has held relatively constant at around 60 per cent over the past year.

Mr. Fong said those findings suggest the business community is still uncertain about how U.S. policy changes may directly affect their business. As a result, he said that explains why the accounting community is eager to see the results of the Finance Department’s analysis.

The minister’s office said the goal of the review is to inform policy, meaning key findings could eventually be released in support of a future policy decision or announcement.

The most notable change in U.S. policy this year was a cut in corporate tax rates, which effectively erased Canada’s competitive advantage on that front.

The CPA Canada Business Monitor is based on an e-mailed survey to professional accountants in senior positions, such as chief executive officers and chief financial officers. The Q1 survey is based on 408 responses. The survey was conducted between March 13 and March 29 and lists a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.