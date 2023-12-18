Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians attend a funeral of militants killed during Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, West Bank, on Dec. 17.Majdi Mohammed/The Associated Press

Canada is one of 14 countries that issued a statement of concern over violence in the West Bank, calling on Israel to do more to stop “extremist settler” violence against Palestinians.

The United Nations says violence in the Israel-occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank has risen at an unprecedented rate since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants prompted Israel to bombard the Gaza Strip.

Armed groups living in Israeli settlements, deemed illegal under international law, have attacked Palestinians hundreds of times and forced more than 1,200 to leave their homes.

Canada joined the European Union and 13 countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia and France, in issuing a statement on Friday saying that Israel’s lack of action to protect Palestinians and “prosecute extremist settlers” has created “an environment of near-complete impunity.”

Israel’s embassy in Ottawa was not immediately available for comment on Monday, but has previously said Israel does everything possible to respond to violence in the West Bank.

Britain and the United States have recently imposed travel bans on extremist Israeli settlers.