Canada joins U.S., U.K. in calling out China for state-sponsored hacking campaign

The Canadian government has joined its U.S. and U.K. allies in calling out China for a state-sponsored hacking campaign to steal data from military service members, government agencies and private companies in the United States and nearly a dozen other countries.

The move comes as Canada is weighing whether to allow China’s flagship tech company, Huawei Technologies, to supply gear for next-generation 5G mobile networks. Three of Canada’s closest military and intelligence allies, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, have already announced Huawei will be barred from networks for national security reasons.

American officials on Thursday accused two Chinese citizens acting on behalf of China’s main intelligence agency of leading the hacking operation. It was the latest in a series of U.S. Justice Department indictments targeting cyber espionage from Beijing.

The United Kingdom, meanwhile, said it held “elements of the Chinese government" responsible for the hacking and accused China of breaking international commitments including a deal it signed with the U.K. in 2015 to end state-directed cyber espionage of industrial targets. China had also pledged to end state-sponsored theft of corporate secrets in separate deals with the Canada and the United States.

“These activities must stop. They go against the commitments made to the U.K. in 2015, and, as part of the G20, not to conduct or support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property or trade secrets,” the U.K.'s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said.

Canada’s Communications Security Establishment said it is “almost certain that actors likely associated with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Ministry of State Security (MSS) are responsible for the compromise … beginning as early as 2016."

The Canadian spy agency added: “Cyber security is one of the most serious economic and national security challenges facing Canada and its allies.”

The two Chinese citizens are accused of breaching computer networks in a broad swath of industries, including aviation and space, banking and finance, oil and gas exploration and pharmaceutical technology. U.S. prosecutors say they also compromised the names, Social Security numbers and other personal information of more than 100,000 U.S. Navy personnel.

All told, prosecutors say, the alleged hackers – identified as Zhu Hua and Zhang Shillong – stole “hundreds of gigabytes” of data, breaching computers of more than 45 entities in 12 states. They are not in custody.

U.S. law enforcement officials described the case as part of a trend of state-sponsored hackers breaking into American networks and stealing trade secrets and confidential and valuable information. More than 90 per cent of Justice Department economic espionage cases over the last seven years involve China, said Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein, and more than two-thirds of trade secrets cases are connected to the country.

“China’s state-sponsored actors are the most active perpetrators of economic espionage,” FBI Director Chris Wray said Thursday in announcing the case. “While we welcome fair competition, we cannot and will not tolerate illegal hacking, stealing or cheating.”

Last week, officials from the Justice Department, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security told the Senate Judiciary Committee that China is working to steal trade secrets and intellectual property from U.S. companies in order to harm America’s economy and further its own development. Those efforts have continued even after Beijing committed in 2015 to halting the theft of trade secrets following a first-of-its-kind indictment that accused Chinese hackers of stealing corporate data from brand-name U.S. companies.

“We want China to cease illegal cyber activities and honour its commitment to the international community, but the evidence suggests that China may not intend to live up to its promises,” Mr. Rosenstein said.

In recent months, the Justice Department has filed separate cases against several Chinese intelligence officials and hackers. A case filed in October marked the first time that a Chinese Ministry of State Security officer was extradited to the United States to stand trial after he was arrested in Belgium, the department said.

Chinese espionage efforts have become “the most severe counter-intelligence threat facing our country today,” Bill Priestap, the assistant director of the FBI’s counter-intelligence division, told the Senate committee.

Hacking by Chinese state-backed hackers dramatically escalated over the summer in response to the trade war with the United States and military tensions in the South China Sea, said Tom Kellermann, chief cybersecurity officer of Carbon Black, whose company’s threat-hunting tool is used in global cyber investigations.

