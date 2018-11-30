 Skip to main content

Politics Canada led joint G7 statement condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine: Freeland

The Canadian Press
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has spearheaded a G7 foreign minister’s statement that jointly condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine and urges the release of detained naval crews.

The joint communique says the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union, are concerned about Russia’s actions against Ukraine in the Kerch Strait and surrounding waters.

The leaders are urging restraint, respect for international law and prevention of further escalation.

They are calling on Russia to release the detained crew and vessels and refrain from impeding lawful passage through the Kerch Strait.

On Sunday the Russian coast guard open fired and seized three Ukrainian vessels, including 24 sailors whom Freeland called prisoners of war.

The statement also says the G7 does not and will never recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula, and reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Canada is the president of the G7 until the end of 2018.

The joint message comes two days after Russia announced it would deploy another battery of anti-aircraft missiles to the Crimean Peninsula, bolstering its hold on the region it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

