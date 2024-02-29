Open this photo in gallery: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration, February 28, 2024 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Immigration Minister Marc Miller reimposed visa requirements for Mexicans visiting Canada following a sharp increase in asylum claims, most of which are rejected.

The change to the rules comes in at 11:30 a.m., Mr. Miller said, to make sure people do not “game the system.”

It follows calls from Quebec Premier François Legault to act to slow the influx of asylum seekers and to reimpose visa requirements for visiting Mexicans.

At a press conference Mr. Miller said the decision follows months of talks with Mexican officials and he had personally spoken to Mexico’s foreign minister about the change.

He indicated that Mexico was not happy with Canada’s decision to reimpose the visa requirement, but had not received any indication that there would be trade repercussions.

“I want to be clear we place great importance on our close ties with Mexico. Mexico will remain an important partner for Canada,” he said.

Mr. Miller said the change also followed concerns that a significant number of Mexicans were flying to Canada without a visa as a way of reaching America though our southern border. He said the numbers crossing into America from Canada have increased dramatically in the last year or two, although they were far lower than Mexicans crossing into America from its southern border.

There has been a surge in asylum claims from Mexicans since the visa requirement was lifted in 2016, but most are rejected, unlike claims from Columbia.