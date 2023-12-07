The federal government is proposing a minimum emissions cap on the oil and gas sector as well as a legal upper limit that the industry can meet by paying for offsets if it can’t cut the additional emissions directly.

Operators that don’t meet the targets will face consequences depending on the severity of the infraction. Non-compliance will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, ranging anywhere from a warning letter or a directive to take corrective action, up to legal action and financial penalties.

In a policy framework released Thursday morning, Ottawa said it wants to see Canada’s biggest polluting sector cut emissions by 20 to 23 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030.

The final number will be determined in draft regulations to be released next year.

Based on consultation with industry and experts, the government says it believes a 20- to 23-per-cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions can be achieved through technological changes.

At the same time, the government is proposing an upper limit emissions cap that would require facilities to pay for offsets and a decarbonization fund if they can’t make the emissions cuts directly.

The government says the total emissions cut from the sector would be between 35 and 38 per cent below 2019 levels by the end of the decade, when the minimum emissions cut and the additional payments for offsets and a decarbonization fund are combined.

The final upper limit will also be set in the draft regulations.

The government says the two-pronged approach reflects what is technically achievable as well as what is needed to meet Canada’s emissions reduction plan for 2030.

Reflected in volume, the government says it ideally wants total industry emissions to be between 106 and 112 megatonnes. However, it acknowledges that emissions from the sector will likely be between 131 and 137 MT, based on projections from the Canada Energy Regulator and industry input on projects and new technologies.

The details were released by officials at a technical briefing ahead of a press conference with Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Beginning in 2030, the cap will be less stringent than many had expected, given the overall numbers in Ottawa’s emissions reduction plan released last year.

However, between 2030 and 2050, the cap will be incrementally lowered as the country moves to a net-zero economy by midcentury. Alberta has raised concerns that such a policy would be unconstitutional and act as a de facto production cap. The province has already promised to challenge it.

The government says the policy was crafted to address that concern, after widespread consultation with industry, climate groups, provinces, Indigenous communities and other experts.

In its proposal, the government says the system would be imposed through a cap-and-trade system in which the initial allowances will be distributed for free.

To achieve the minimum cap, the government says each facility will have one allowance for each tonne of carbon pollution it emits. Over time, the government will allocate fewer allowances, which will then require the sites to cut their emissions or buy allowances.

Then in order to bridge the gap between the direct emissions cuts the industry believes it can make and the reductions the government wants, the industry can purchase offsets in other Canadian sectors or pay into a fund.

According to briefing documents, those offset credits will come from Canada’s Greenhouse Gas Offset Credit System and provincial systems which “represent real, additional, and verified projects that reduce emissions.”

The decarbonization fund would invest its proceeds in “future greenhouse gas reductions.”

The cap will apply to upstream emissions at oil and gas facilities that are released through production. According to briefing documents, that will cover about 85 per cent of the sector’s emissions.

Other activities that fall under the cap include: upstream oil gathering pipelines when they are part of a covered facility; refining at oil sands facilities; upgrading of bitumen or heavy oil to produce synthetic crude oil; and upstream gas gathering pipelines when they are part of a covered facility.

The government says emissions from refining and downstream distribution would not be subject to the emissions cap.

Feedback on the policy must be submitted by Feb. 5, 2024.

Twice delayed, the cap on oil and gas emissions is a marquee policy of the minority Liberals, promised more than two years ago by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the 2021 election. It is critical to the government’s hopes of crafting a credible 2030 climate plan.

The cap will be imposed through regulations under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, using the federal government’s criminal power law under the constitution.

Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean said Wednesday that the cap was an unlawful attempt by Ottawa to control the province’s constitutional rights, which include jurisdiction over natural resources. “We will be fighting it every step of the way,” he said.

This fall, Ottawa lost in two court rulings over its environmental assessment act and plastics ban. However, the Supreme Court has previously upheld the federal carbon price.

The cap is one of various federal government policies that aim to cut emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade. Last month, the environment commissioner said that, so far, the country is falling short of that goal.