Canada moving some troops out of Iraq for security in wake of U.S. killing of Iranian general

Canada is temporarily moving some soldiers out of Iraq “to ensure their safety and security” as Western allies gird themselves for fallout from the U.S. drone strike that killed a senior Iranian military commander.

The country’s top soldier announced the measure in a letter to military families. General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, did not specify numbers.

Approximately 800 Canadian Forces members are deployed in the region with about 500 of them in Iraq. The soldiers being withdrawn will be moved to Kuwait where Canada already has a presence.

Story continues below advertisement

“Over the coming days, and as a result of coalition and NATO planning, some of our people will temporarily be moved from Iraq to Kuwait,” Gen. Vance said in the letter published on Twitter.

“Simply put, we are doing this to ensure their safety and security.”

This measure will also interrupt soldier leave and rotation plans, the general said.

Gen. Vance also assured families of soldiers posted to Iraq and Kuwait that Canada is stepping up security measures to protect the troops.

“All necessary force protection measures that can be taken have been taken,” he said. “Force protection measures continue to be considered, reassessed and modified as required on a daily basis.”

Canada had already suspended training operations in Iraq after the Soleimani attack.

Gen. Vance characterized what is happening as an “operational pause” but he said the future of Canada’s work in Iraq will depend on whether conditions are safe enough.

Story continues below advertisement

“The work we are doing on these missions, and the future of operations in Iraq, remain conditional on maintaining a sufficiently secure and productive operational environment.”

Iran has vowed to strike back at the United States, which has a huge presence in neighbouring Iraq, after a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force.

Canada’s military aid to Iraq stems from 2014 after Islamic State militants cut a swath of destruction across Syria and Iraq.

The approximately 500 Canadian soldiers in Iraq include about 200 Canadian soldiers in Baghdad who are part of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization training operation, another 20 Canadian Forces engineers in Besmaya, southeast of Baghdad, as well as another 30 in Erbil with a tactical-aviation detachment that operates three CH-146 Griffon helicopters to carry Canadian troops, equipment and supplies. It also includes Canadian special-forces soldiers engaged in training Iraqi fighters.

Canadian diplomats in Iraq include Canada’s ambassador to Iraq, Ulric Shannon, in Baghdad as well as approximately half a dozen staff. Canada also operates a small consulate in Erbil.

Other NATO member countries will also be pulling some troops out of Iraq and moving others to different locations inside the country, an alliance official said in a statement Tuesday. The repositioning of troops comes amid a temporary suspension of NATO’s training mission in Iraq over security concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety of our personnel is paramount. As such, we have temporarily suspended our training on the ground, and we are taking all precautions necessary to protect our people,” a NATO spokesperson said in a statement.

The official said NATO is prepared to continue its training mission when the situation allows it to do so, adding they could not get into operational details in an effort to ensure safety of troops on the ground.

This shift of troops comes one day after the Canadian government signalled its determination to stay the course in Iraq.

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s office said he spoke to his Iraqi counterpart, Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, about the contributions Canada is making there – and that he pledged Canada would continue to deliver that aid.

“The Minister reiterated Canada’s ongoing commitment to a stable and united Iraq and to ensuring the enduring defeat of Daesh [the Islamic State],” Mr. Champagne’s office said in a statement.

“Canada is deeply engaged in development, humanitarian, military and diplomatic efforts to support Iraq. Minister Champagne pledged to continue to work with the government of Iraq to achieve the peace, stability and prosperity that the people of Iraq want and deserve.”