Canada must continue to target Myanmar’s human-rights abusers, Bob Rae says

Open this photo in gallery Rohingya refugees detained in Malaysia territorial waters off the island of Langkawi arrive at a jetty in Kuala Kedah, northern Malaysia, on April 3, 2018. -/Getty Images

Canada’s special envoy to Myanmar, Bob Rae, is calling on the federal government to increase its budget for the humanitarian crisis that has displaced more than 671,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees and to work with like-minded countries to continue to target human-rights abusers with economic sanctions.

Mr. Rae, appointed to the post by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year, made 17 recommendations in his report on the Rohingya crisis, released Tuesday morning.

The report, titled Tell Them We’re Human, detailed the “chilling and graphic” eyewitness accounts Mr. Rae heard from Rohingya refugees and urged Canada to work with other countries to ensure those responsible are held to account.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is now time for the world to move beyond reporting graphic allegations to the tough challenge of gathering evidence and protecting that evidence for use in possible trials in the future,” Mr. Rae’s report says.

“I urge Canada to work directly with other governments to find a suitable and effective way to ensure this will be done.”

Mr. Rae said Canada should take a “leadership role” in responding to the crisis by stepping up humanitarian and development efforts in Myanmar and Bangladesh. He estimates this will come at an annual cost of $150-million over the next four years.

He also said Canada’s use of Magnitsky-style sanctions against Major-General Maung Maung Soe – who was head of the Myanmar Army’s Western Command – has made it clear to other human-rights abusers that they could also be targeted. He called on Canada to work with like-minded countries to identify individuals or parties that should be subject to sanctions, as a multilateral approach will have more impact.

The report also called on Canada to “signal a willingness” to welcome Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh and encourage other countries to do so as well.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he welcomed the report.

“Canada is determined to help respond to this crisis. In the coming weeks, we will assess the recommendations in this report and outline further measures we intend to take,” Mr. Trudeau said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement