A passenger checks in at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Oct. 29, 2021.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to take a PCR or other molecular test before arriving in the country, the federal Health Minister says.

Those travellers also won’t have to quarantine at home, as they do currently, while awaiting the results of random PCR tests taken upon arrival in Canada.

In announcing the new travel policies, which take effect Feb. 28, Jean-Yves Duclos said the peak of the Omicron variant has passed and that, after two years of following public-health measures, Canadians know what to do to stay safe.

He said travellers will have the option of using either a negative rapid antigen test, which are less expensive and produce results more quickly, or a molecular test to meet pre-entry requirements.

Mr. Duclos also said children under the age of 12 who are not yet fully vaccinated, and travelling with fully vaccinated adults, will not have to wait and self-isolate before attending school, daycare or camp.

In addition, Mr. Duclos said the government is no longer recommending that Canadians avoid travel for non-essential purposes, and is adjusting the Travel Health Notice from a Level 3 to a Level 2.

“We will be reassessing [the rules] in the following weeks and months,” he said. “It is important to note that if the epidemiological situation continues to improve, if hospitalizations diminish, and if Canadians continue to get their booster shots, further easing of travel restrictions could be considered in the coming weeks.”

Canada’s travel sector has been calling on the federal government to remove COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers.

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada said in a statement that it was encouraged by the move to end the PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers as of the end of the month.

“We have been advocating heavily for this change on behalf of our members as well as the tourism industry at large; especially in recent weeks as the pandemic, vaccination status and available science have evolved,” Beth Potter, president and CEO of the industry association, said in a statement. “It’s a step in the right direction.”

Perrin Beatty, the president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, offered support for the development.

“As Canada enters a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is definitely time for the federal government to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers. Restoring the health of Canada’s travel and tourism sector is critical for our country’s economic recovery,” Mr. Beatty said in a statement.

“As conditions continue to improve, we look forward to the government working on lifting remaining requirements in a timely manner.”

Several provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and most recently Ontario, have announced a relaxation of restrictions imposed during the pandemic as coronavirus infection rates fall.

Protesters have blocked border crossings and taken over the centre of Ottawa for weeks demanding that governments eliminate pandemic restrictions. Provincial premiers have denied loosening restrictions to appease them, saying instead that the limits are no longer needed to contain COVID-19.

On Monday, MPs defeated a Conservative Party motion calling on the government to table a plan for the lifting of all federal mandates and restrictions by the end of the month. During debate on the motion, the government said federal decisions would be guided by science. The 185 to 151 vote saw the NDP vote with the Liberals to defeat the CPC motion, which was supported by the Bloc Québécois.

