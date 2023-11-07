Open this photo in gallery: Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco is seen in a 2022 file photo.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government’s own projections show it will miss its 2030 emissions reductions targets, said the federal environment commissioner in a bleak assessment that also says Ottawa’s modelling is overly optimistic and unreliable.

In a report tabled in the House of Commons Tuesday, Environment and Sustainable Development Commissioner Jerry DeMarco writes that the federal government has failed to prioritize the most important policies needed to meet its targets and that delays in implementing measures has led to more emissions in the interim.

“We are still extremely concerned about the federal government’s ability to achieve meaningful progress,” the Commissioner’s office writes in the report.

Seven years out from its next deadline, Mr. DeMarco’s office notes that Canada has never met an emissions reduction goal -- despite crafting more than 10 separate plans since 1990. It also says that the Environment Department has not released any projections for its interim emissions reductions target for 2026.

The pessimistic assessment of Canada’s emissions reductions targets does not take into account the federal government’s surprise move to carveout heating oil from its carbon price policy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been at the centre of a political firestorm since the announcement on Oct. 26, which disproportionately gave relief to households in Atlantic Canada - the Liberal Party’s only rural stronghold.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has said home-heating oil accounts for 1 per cent of Canada’s emissions.

In 2022, the federal government released its first emissions reductions plan that Ottawa said would achieve at least a 40 per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The plan charted a 36.4 per cent cut in emissions. At the time, the government maintained it would still hit a 40 per cent cut because some policies weren’t modelled, but once implemented would close the gap.

However, in a report released at the end of 2022, the government revised down the emissions reductions that that the new plan would achieve. That report didn’t calculate out the difference but Mr. DeMarco’s office did, finding that it will lead to a 34 per cent reduction compared with 2005 levels by 2030.

Even then, the Environment Commissioner’s report criticized the projections for “overly optimistic assumptions, limited analysis of uncertainties, and lack of peer review.”

“The need for high-quality modelling is all the more important given that there has been no sustained downward trend in Canada’s emissions since 2005,” the report finds.

Mr. DeMarco’s report underscored a persistent problem with the federal government’s ability to implement its emissions reducing policies on time.

For example, the government’s clean fuel regulations were delayed by three years but are one of the single most important policies for meeting the plan.

“This delay in implementing a key measure may further endanger Canada’s ability to meet its emission targets,” the report said.

Delays of that regulation and others, like the cap on oil and gas emissions and strengthened methane emissions rules, “increase the likelihood that Canada will miss its 2030 target,” the report said.

“They also could result in Canada adding a significantly higher amount of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere over time than if the measures had not been delayed.”

The federal government’s emissions projections meantime assume “that there would be no delays in the design and implementation of mitigation measures,” the report notes.

The Commissioner’s report also says that the emissions reduction plan lacks specific timetables that detail implementation deadlines and the expected emissions reductions from each policy.

For example, Ottawa has not disclosed how many megatonnes in emissions it expects it marquee carbon pricing policy to lead to.

The report concludes by recognizing Mr. Trudeau’s government has made progress on announcing and beginning to implement some economic and regulatory measures.

But it ends saying the Commissioner’s office is “concerned that many deficiencies noted in past reports still persisted in this audit.”

“Despite the progress made, Canada’s emission level in 2021 was still well above that in 1990, which is when Canada first committed to addressing climate change.”

The report on emissions reduction targets was released with a raft of other audits.

A separate report also found that Natural Resources Canada’s infrastructure program for zero emissions vehicles is on track to meet its 2026 target but the department failed to prioritize underserved areas in choosing where to put charging stations.

According to the Commissioner’s office, 87 per cent of the federally-funded charging stations were placed in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

“Natural Resources Canada did not do enough to ensure the equitable distribution of charging stations across Canada,” reads the report’s press release.

In another audit, Mr. DeMarco’s office found that the federal government is failing to decarbonize its own vehicle fleets. It specifically called out National Defence, Parks Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency for doing “very little” to meet the government’s fleet targets.

Ottawa has said it will have 80 per cent zero-emissions vehicles in its government fleets by 2030. If the government doesn’t change course, Mr. DeMarco’s office said by the end of the decade zero emissions vehicles will only make up 13 per cent of the federal fleet.