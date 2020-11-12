Canada opens the door for more Hong Kongers in wake of China’s security crackdown

The Canadian government has announced new immigration arrangements to help Hong Kongers stay in Canada and will create a new work visa to encourage students and young people from the former British colony to move to Canada.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Thursday Ottawa will also introduce new measures to expedite documents for Canadians and permanent residents of Hong Kong and speed up processing of permanent resident applicants, including for family sponsorship.

The new visa conditions come in response to Beijing’s imposition of a draconian national security law that cracks down on protests and freedom of speech in Hong Kong. This has the potential to help thousands of Hong Kongers, either already in Canada or overseas.

“We have been watching with a lot of concern the situation that is unfolding in Hong Kong and that includes what happened [Wednesday] when four democratically elected legislators were expelled by China from their positions,” Mr. Mendicino said in an interview.

Canada has already suspended an extradition treaty with Hong Kong and banned sales of military goods, but it has been under increasing domestic pressure to help the people of Hong Kong in the face of Chinese government oppression.

“This initiative we will hope will appeal to the hopes and aspirations of the young people of Hong Kong who may see in this an opportunity to find a job, continue their studies and build a better life in Canada,” the immigration minister said. “We want to strengthen the people-to-people ties between Hong Kong and Canada.”

The announcement says nothing about making it easier for asylum claims from Hong Kong.

However Mr. Mendicino said Canada’s door is still open for Hong Kongers seeking asylum in Canada and that Ottawa will not deny entry to anyone who has been charged under Beijing’s national-security law.

“We are to going to waive the usual one-year period for failed asylum claimants from Hong Kong so that they can get a faster pre-risk removal assessment so that could potentially allow them another chance to stay in Canada," he said. “And secondly no foreign national would be disqualified from making a claim for asylum in Canada by virtue alone of being charged under China’s national-security law.”

In fact, the minister said no one from Hong Kong seeking to entry Canada under any of the several immigration routes will be barred if they have been charged under Beijing’s national-security law.

Mr. Mendicino said the new open working visas will encourage recent Hong Kong graduates and those with essential work experience to come to Canada to study, work and settle. Applicants from Hong Kong must have recently completed postsecondary studies to apply for an open work permit, which will be valid for up to three years.

Once in Canada, they will be able to obtain permanent-resident status providing they have one year of work experience and can meet the language requirements. Ottawa will also fast-track study permit applications for anyone from Hong Kong.

As well, the government will waive application processing fees for Hong Kong residents in Canada, who want to renew their status to extend their stay.

“There are two routes. One that will attract young Hong Kongers and recent graduates from abroad but also that there may very well be Hong Kong residents who are already in Canada who are eligible,” he said.

The minister assured the 300,000 Canadian passport holders in Hong Kong that they can return to Canada at any time and any documents they require will be fast-tracked. Family members of Canadians and Canadian permanent members in Hong Kong may also travel to Canada.

Hong Kong Canadian activists welcomed the measures but said this alone would not be sufficient.

“We need to commend them,” Cherie Wong, executive director of Alliance Canada Hong Kong, an umbrella organization representing numerous Hong Kong Canadian groups.

“We’re thrilled to see these concrete steps including pathways to permanent residency, family reunification measures, waiving some fees and expedited processing,” Ms. Wong said.

She noted the Canadian government’s announcement, which is focused on attracting economically useful migrants, offers no measures to help bring in more refugees.

Ms. Wong wondered if this was a deliberate exclusion of asylum seekers to prevent any negative backlash from the Chinese Communist Party. She noted that last month China’s ambassador to Canada threatened Canadians living in Hong Kong if Canada gave asylum to protesters.

The work permit measure targets Hong Kong youth but doesn’t do anything for older Hong Kongers – even those in their 30s – who have been a backbone of prodemocracy activism in Hong Kong and also need help to leave.

“Not all Hong Kong protestors are young," she said. "A lot of older people are the support characters. They have been driving these protestors home and that means their licenses are captured on video footages.”

A major problem still facing Hong Kongers seeking to flee is that COVID-19 travel restrictions prevent them from flying to Canada to make a refugee claim.

“If this is the end of Canada’s measures, then this is nowhere good enough,” Ms. Wong said.