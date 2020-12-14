Canada pledges $485-million toward global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 treatments

Open this photo in gallery International Development Minister Karina Gould responds during question period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Dec. 10, 2019. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s foreign aid budget is swelling noticeably today with International Development Minister Karina Gould’s announcement of $485-million in new funding toward the global effort to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries.

The new funds are going toward the Access to COVID-19 Tools, or “ACT Accelerator,” which was created in April by the World Health Organization, the French government, the European Commission and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The ACT Accelerator is part of a global effort to ensure low– and middle-income countries have equitable access to medical treatments during the pandemic.

It supports organizations, health professionals and businesses in their efforts to develop vaccines, as well as drug therapies and diagnostic tools to battle the pandemic.

Today’s announcement includes $255-million in additional support for the ACT Accelerator through “focused investments” in the World Health Organization, the Pan-American Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which distributes vaccines in poor countries.

Canada has now committed more than $865-million to the ACT-Accelerator and has also pledged $220-million to its partner initiative, the COVAX Facility, to help buy vaccine doses for low – and middle-income countries.

