Canada preparing second plane to evacuate citizens in China over coronavirus fears

Janice Dickson
Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during question period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Feb. 3, 2020.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Ottawa is waiting for Beijing’s approval to send a second plane to evacuate Canadians stranded in China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the government is hoping to bring people home “very soon.

“Right now, there is a larger number of Canadians asking for evacuation than there is space on the plane," he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Monday that the government has secured a chartered plane that will stop in Hanoi until Chinese authorities give Canada approval to enter the closed airspace.

"We’ll make a decision based on how full the plane is when we come back, whether or not we exercise the option of the second plane,” Mr. Trudeau added.

Government sources said the second plane has been secured but may not be needed. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Canadian officials still do not know how many Canadians will actually show up at the airport in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

The hold-up in getting people out is due to Chinese security measures, one official said. Chinese authorities need the names of everyone who will be travelling, and they all have to go through at least five security checks en route to the airport.

Mr. Trudeau said China is being “fully co-operative with Canada,” adding that there are a lot of processes to ensure people can get through the local quarantines on their way to the airport – paperwork that must be filled out, identities that must be verified.

The fact China is allowing Canada to repatriate minors accompanied by a permanent resident of Canada is an example of that co-operation, Mr. Trudeau said.

Family members in China and Canada have been anxiously awaiting news of when the plane will depart and are particularly concerned about children who may be travelling with someone who is not a Canadian citizen.

“We have asked the Chinese authorities to allow the primary caregivers, whether they’re Canadian citizens, permanent residents or Chinese nationals, to be able to fly with that child in Canada. We received assurances that China will follow suit on that,” Mr. Champagne said.

One expat living in Wuhan gives a tour of the city on lockdown, as Chinese authorities say the number of deaths shot up by over 60 in one day, bringing the death toll to over 420. Reuters

