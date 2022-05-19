The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The federal government is proposing to replace the existing civilian body that oversees the RCMP with a new independent commission that will have the added responsibility of monitoring Canada’s border services agency.

In legislation, known as C-20, the government proposes replacing the existing Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) for the RCMP with a new Public Complaints and Review Commission (PCRC). Its purpose would be to review and investigate complaints about conduct and service of Mounties and personnel working with or for CBSA.

The CRCC is the current review body for the RCMP. It was created by Parliament in 1988 and conducts reviews when individuals are not satisfied with the national police force’s handling of complaints. It is not part of the force.

The new proposed review body would replace the CRCC and for the first time, it would also create independent review of the CBSA. The agency is currently subject to review by independent boards, tribunal and the courts but there is no external complaints or review body for it, the federal government says.

The Liberal government has proposed spending $112.2-million over five years, and $19.4 million per year after that, to establish the new commission.

If passed, the bill to create the new commission would authorize its chair to recommend the beginning of a disciplinary process or the imposition of disciplinary measures in response to individuals who have been the subject of complaints.

The legislation also codifies timelines in which the RCMP and CBSA must respond to interim reports, reviews and recommendations. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s mandate letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, issued last December, mandated the introduction of legislation to create a review body for the RCMP including defined timelines to respond to complaints and recommendations.

The bill also contains a requirement for the RCMP’s Commissioner and the president of the CBSA to report annually to the Public Safety Minister on the status of the commission’s recommendations being implemented. It also requires the commission collect and publish race-based data, which is a measure designed to assess systemic racism within law enforcement.

Mr. Mendicino said Thursday that the establishment of the new commission will improve public confidence in both the RCMP and the CBSA. He also said that tools, such as the commission’s ability to recommend discipline, public annual reports and collect race-based data, will build transparency and accountability and foster trust in law enforcement.

Michelaine Lahaie, the chair of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, said her commission is well positioned to take on review of the CBSA given its current responsibilities for review of the RCMP.

In July 2020, Ms. Lahaie appeared before a House of Commons committee and said statutory requirements for the RCMP to respond to reports would improve accountability “exponentially.”

In November of that year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would be following up with then Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on the status of the RCMP’s response to the civilian watchdog’s report on the investigation into the death of Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man killed in Saskatchewan in 2016, after it was months late. The force said that at the time it had yet to produce a response to the CRCC report because more time was required to make it thorough and well-founded.

The CRCC’s report included 47 findings and 17 recommendations to address the deficiencies identified in the RCMP’s investigation and interactions with Mr. Boushie’s family. It found the investigation conducted by the Mounties was “generally reasonable” but identified a number of deficiencies such as a failure to protect the vehicle Mr. Boushie was sitting in when he was shot.

Mr. Boushie was killed on a farm outside Biggar, Sask., in August, 2016. Farmer Gerald Stanley was charged with second-degree murder, but was acquitted by a jury.

