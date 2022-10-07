A protester holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini at a demonstration against her death, in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 28, 2022.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled additional sanctions and a freeze of Canadian-held assets in response to the Iranian regime’s crackdown on mass protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September.

Mr. Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland held an afternoon news conference Friday to announce that as many as 10,000 members of the top leadership of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will be banned from Canada forever.

“This will make [the] top 50 per cent of the IRGC leadership – the 10,000 officers and senior members most responsible for this heinous state behaviour – inadmissible to Canada,” he said.

Ottawa will also “massively expand targeted sanctions” to hold to account “those people most responsible for Iran’s egregious behaviour,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Mr. Trudeau added that Ottawa will provide $77-million to agencies to strengthen its ability to implement sanctions and freeze and seize assets more quickly.

“We are expanding Canada’s capacity to fight money-laundering and illicit financial activity, as well as to crack down on foreign interference to protect Iranian-Canadians and other communities in Canada,” he said.

Friday’s announcement builds on sanctions against 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities that were unveiled by the federal government on Monday.

The Trudeau government has faced tough questioning in the House of Commons as the Conservative opposition has demanded that Ottawa designate Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist group.

Mr. Trudeau said the newest sanctions are meant to target those who enforce repressive measures, violate human rights and spread the regime’s propaganda.

But the Prime Minister faced repeated questions from reporters about why Canada hasn’t followed the lead of the United States and declared the IRGC as a terrorist group which would make it subject to the Criminal Code.

He argued that the new measures are significant, saying a ban like the one on top members of the IRGC from coming into Canada was last used against war criminals in the civil wars in Bosnia and Rwanda.

“This is the strongest measures we have to go after state and state entities,” he said. “The Canadian Criminal Code is not the best tool to go after states or state entities, but we will continue to look at all tools we can use to do it.”

He was unable to say if any members of the Iranian regime are in Canada and would therefore face deportation.

Cabinet ministers will provide further detail next week on exactly how the various sanctions will be implemented, he said.

Ms. Freeland told reporters that Iran is “oppressive, theocratic and misogynist. The IRGC leadership are terrorists, the IRGC is a terrorist organization.”