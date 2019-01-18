Canada rebuffs Chinese warnings of ‘repercussions’

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says pressure from China will not affect Canada’s decision on whether or not telecom giant Huawei will be banned from supplying technology for next-generation 5G mobile networks.

Speaking with reporters Friday in Sherbrooke, where the federal cabinet is gathered for a three day retreat, Mr. Goodale responded to warnings issued this week by China of “repercussions​” should Canada reject Huawei.

“This is an important decision for Canada and we will make it based on what is right for our country,” said Mr. Goodale. “The same sort of comment has been made in relation to other countries, Australia for example. So we understand that those sorts of comments will be made in the process, but we will make our judgement based on what’s right for Canada and not be deterred from making the right decision.”

The minister declined to provide a timeline for when Canada will make its decision.

At a news conference at China’s embassy in Ottawa on Thursday, ambassador Lu Shaye warned Canadians would suffer consequences if this country shut the door to the largest private company in China.

“I hope Canadian officials and relevant authorities and bodies will make a wise decision on this issue. But if the Canadian government does ban Huawei from participating in the 5G networks … I believe there will be repercussions,” Mr. Lu said.

He would not elaborate on what kind of repercussions Canada might expect, but Beijing arrested two Canadians on national security grounds and imposed a death sentence on a third for drug smuggling in what appears to be retaliation for the Dec. 1 arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, said he would still advise Canadians it’s safe to travel to China unless they have had problems with Chinese law in the past.

“If they have any bad connection with the Chinese law in the past, or a situation of that kind, they should be extremely wary,” the envoy said.

“But I think for most people subject to considering their own situation, it’s all right to travel to China.”

He spoke just before briefing MPs in Ottawa on the Canada-China dispute.

The Canadian government said in early January that 13 Canadians have been detained in China since Ms. Meng’s arrest on Dec. 1. At least eight of them were subsequently released.

He said he hopes Canada and China can put this dispute behind them because of the tremendous economic benefits the relationship brings Canada including Canadian universities and farmers.

“It is in the long-term interest of Canada to continue to move forward notwithstanding this huge problem we have today,” he said.

Mr. McCallum said he believes this dispute is between the Chinese government and Canadian government and that the average Chinese person does not harbor ill will to Canada.

He cited the popularity of the Canada Goose store in Beijing as evidence the average Chinese citizen is still favourable to Canada.

“It also means they are not averse to wearing a big Canada sign on their arm,” he said of Canada Goose merchandise.

He said he ignored advice to remove the Canadian flag from his car as he drives through Beijing.

“I thought that was a crazy idea and … I drive proudly with the Canadian flag and I have had zero incidents.”