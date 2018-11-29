 Skip to main content

Another Canadian embassy worker falls mysteriously ill in Cuba

Another Canadian embassy worker falls mysteriously ill in Cuba

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Canada is reconsidering its diplomatic presence in Cuba following another confirmed illness among embassy staff.

A senior government official says today it is too early to say what steps might be taken as a result of the review, but all options are on the table.

Officials briefed the media on condition that they not be identified.

A total of 13 diplomats posted to the Canadian Embassy in Havana, as well as some dependants, have come down with a mysterious illness that causes dizziness, headaches and trouble concentrating.

Global Affairs says the government continues to investigate the cause, adding that the health and safety of diplomatic staff and their families is a top priority.

The department says the person who fell ill most recently is getting the necessary medical attention.

