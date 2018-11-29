Another Canadian embassy worker falls mysteriously ill in Cuba

Canada is reconsidering its diplomatic presence in Cuba following another confirmed illness among embassy staff.
A senior government official says today it is too early to say what steps might be taken as a result of the review, but all options are on the table.
Officials briefed the media on condition that they not be identified.
A total of 13 diplomats posted to the Canadian Embassy in Havana, as well as some dependants, have come down with a mysterious illness that causes dizziness, headaches and trouble concentrating.
Global Affairs says the government continues to investigate the cause, adding that the health and safety of diplomatic staff and their families is a top priority.
The department says the person who fell ill most recently is getting the necessary medical attention.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.