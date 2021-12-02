Canada in concert with allies has imposed more sanctions on Belarus over the migrant crisis engineered at Poland’s border, including targeting a state-owned tourism company that helped funnel Middle Eastern nationals to the edge of the European Union.

“The Lukashenko regime is orchestrating irregular migration across its borders with the European Union, coming at a great cost to the region’s stability,” a statement released by Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday.

The measures also target people and entities responsible for ongoing human rights violations in Belarus where President Alexander Lukashenko used violence last year to stifle protests over a disputed election.

They arrive weeks after appeals from Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya for more action by Western countries. Valery Kavaleuski, the foreign-affairs envoy for Ms. Tsikhanouskaya paid a visit to Ottawa in late November to ask the Canadian government to exert more economic pressure on Belarus.

Thousands of migrants are stuck on the European Union’s eastern frontier, in what Western countries say is a crisis Minsk engineered by distributing Belarusian visas in the Middle East, flying them in and pushing them across the border.

The latest round of sanctions apply to 24 individuals and seven entities under Canada’s Special Economic Measures Act “in response to the Belarusian regime’s ongoing and systematic human rights violations.”

Among the companies being targeted is Republican Unitary Enterprise Tsentrkurort (Tsentrkurort), a state-owned tourism company that the U.S. government, in a separate release Thursday, said has “played a key role in orchestrating irregular migration via Belarus to the European Union.”

Those sanctioned also include seven Belarusian government officials who hold leadership positions in the Belarusian State Border Committee, the state body responsible for border security and policy. Those officials are: chairman Anatol Lapo; deputy chairmen Ihar Butkevich, Raman Podlineu, Ihar Pechan, and Siarhei Novikau; and the heads of two border groups responsible for sections of the border with the European Union, Konstantin Molostov and Igor Gutnik.

Canada and allies are also hitting the Lukashenko family and those closely linked to the family with sanctions. Targets include President Lukashenko’s middle son Dzmitry Lukashenko. Canada targeted the president himself with sanctions back in 2020. Also sanctioned is Dmitriy Mikhaylovich Korzyuk, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and the former head of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate and a close associate of the president’s sons Viktar Lukashenko and Dzmitry Lukashenko.

Another target is the Republican State-Public Association Presidential Sports Club (Presidential Sports Club), which is headed by Dzmitry Lukashenko and an organization the United States said Thursday is “part of an alleged corruption scheme in Belarus.”

The sanctions prohibit Canadian financial institutions from providing services to these Russian officials and freeze any assets they hold in Canada.

Mr. Kavaleuski said Thursday in an interview that the most important thing about the latest package of sanctions is that it’s they are being applied in co-ordination with the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. Co-ordinated sanctions ensure that the targeted individuals or companies cannot easily find another country with which to conduct banking or trade.

He said however the West must go further. “To inflict damage on Lukashenko and force him realize this is the end of his presidency ... these sanctions need to be stronger.”

One of the problems with Canada’s sanction regime, however, is the lack of information about sanction targets that it provides to business so they can comply with the new rules. When Ottawa announces sanctions, it normally releases a list of names and businesses but nothing more. By comparison the United States and U.K., provide far more detail.

For instance, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday provided a similar list of Belarusian sanctions targets to Canada’s, but with far more information. Where Canada provides merely a name, the United States also lists the target’s name in Cyrillic as well as their date of birth, place of birth, gender, and sometimes a national identification number or passport number. For targeted companies, while Canada only lists a name, the United States provides their name is Cyrillic as well as alternate names and business address and business registration number.

“The Canadian government just releases a list of names with no elaboration or detail,” Toronto lawyer John Boscariol, head of McCarthy Tétrault’s trade and investment group, said. “There is almost zero guidance on Canada’s sanctions website.” He said he’s been raising concerns about this with Ottawa for about a decade and notes the U.K. and European Union offer far more assistance on sanctions targets. “The consequence for businesses in Canada is we’re at a competitive disadvantage.”

He said the lack of information means “more business for sanctions lawyers” but is bad for Canadian businesses.

Asked to comment on why it divulges so little information on sanctions targets, the department of Global Affairs did not immediately respond Thursday.

Mr. Boscariol said due to uncertainty over how to follow sanctions rules, Canadian businesses sometimes will avoid a country entirely after only certain actors or sectors were targeted by Ottawa. “And then it in effect becomes a full trade embargo and really a punishment of the population of that country rather than just the political leaders or bad actors [Canada] was trying to target.”