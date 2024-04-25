Canada sanctions Iran defence minister, others after missile attack on Israel

Open this photo in gallery: Iranian Defence Minister Gen. Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani speaks during a press conference in Tehran on March 6, 2023.Vahid Salemi/The Associated Press

Canada is targeting Iran’s defence minister as part of a new round of sanctions imposed after the country’s retaliatory attack on Israel earlier this month.

The sanctions affect two institutions and two military leaders, and come a week after Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada would target more Iranians.

Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani and the country’s the most senior military body were both listed on the newly imposed sanctions, in co-ordination with countries like the U.S. and the U.K.

The sanctions follow the April 13 barrage of missiles and drones Iran lobbed at Israel in its first direct attack on the country.

It came after an air strike on Iran’s embassy in Syria, which is widely attributed to Israel.

The sanctions bar the people and entities listed from entering the Canada or having any economic dealing with Canadians.

“Whether directly or through its proxies, Iran’s behaviour is deeply concerning and risks further escalating regional tensions and violence,” Joly said in a news release.

Joly’s department notes that the attack on Israel was perpetrated by a branch of Iran’s military called the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Conservatives have repeatedly pushed Ottawa to list the group as a terrorist organization.

A branch of the IRGC is already on the list, and Liberals said recently they are studying the possibility of including the entire organization.

But they have long said that doing do would affect a large number of people who had no choice but to be drafted into the organization, including in non-combat roles.