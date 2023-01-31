Rohingya refugees gather to mark the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, on Aug. 25, 2022.Shafiqur Rahman/The Associated Press

Canada has sanctioned more of Myanmar’s military elite, two years after the country’s coup.

The country, formerly known as Burma, has seen a democratic backsliding and a series of humanitarian crises, in addition to the persecution of the Rohingya minority.

Ottawa announced Tuesday that it is sanctioning six officials, which means Canada’s asset and travel ban now applies to more than 90 people affiliated with the military junta.

Canada is also banning the sale and shipment of aviation fuel to the regime, a move called for by groups like Amnesty International.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said the move was made in lockstep with the U.S. and the U.K.

Her office said the move comes “in direct response to worsening armed conflict, in particular the increased use of aerial attacks against civilians.”