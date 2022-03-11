Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, March 11, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada slapped sanctions on Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Friday, but said the move won’t affect the Canadian operations of Evraz North America, which supplies much of the steel for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Mr. Abramovich is the No. 1 target for sanctions recommended by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Mr. Abramovich and four others, who enabled Mr. Navalny’s detention and work to prop up Vladimir Putin’s regime, were hit with an assets freeze and banned from doing business in Canada.

Speaking in Warsaw on Friday, Mr. Trudeau said the federal government is also barring 32 Russian companies and government entities from receiving any defence equipment or supplies from Canada.

The government said those entities enabled or supported Mr. Putin’s “unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine” and the sanctioned individuals are complicit in the invasion.

“This is part of us moving together with allies around the world on demonstrating clear and deep consequence for Putin and those who have enabled his regime,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

The sanctions against Mr. Abramovich come the day after Britain took the same move. The billionaire is well known for his ownership of England’s Chelsea Football Club but he also owns more than 28 per cent of London-based Evraz PLC which wholly owns the subsidiary Evraz North America.

The subsidiary operates steel-production sites in the United States and Canada, including locations in Regina and the Alberta cities of Calgary, Camrose and Red Deer. It supplies 58 per cent of the steel being used to build the $21.4-billion Trans Mountain Expansion Project, which is twinning the 1,150-kilometre Trans Mountain pipeline carrying petroleum to British Columbia from Alberta. The project also includes expanding the Burnaby, B.C.-based Westridge Marine Terminal through which crude oil is shipped abroad.

Mr. Trudeau said the company operations would continue because the sanctions are targeted at Mr. Ambramovich and not Evraz North America. The billionaire “cannot profit or benefit from economic activities in Canada,” the Prime Minister said.

“We are confident that this will not impact the hard-working Canadians who are doing good work in companies across the country,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The sanctions mean Mr. Abramovich can’t sell his shares in the company or do anything else with the shares, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt said.

In the last week, the federal government has slapped sanctions on 15 of the 35 people recommended by Mr. Navalny. Others on the list were previously sanctioned by Ottawa.

The letter from the Anti-Corruption Foundation, sent on behalf of Mr. Navalny, describes Mr. Abramovich as “one of the key enablers and beneficiaries of the Kremlin’s kleptocracy.”

Also sanctioned Friday are billionaire Alisher Usmanov; Judge Elena Morozova, who jailed Mr. Navalny; Igor Yanchuk, the head of the police department responsible for the Kremlin critic’s arrest; and electoral commission chief Ella Pamfilova, who has “legitimized the Kremlin’s unfree and unfair elections.”

Mr. Usmanov is a Russian oligarch who made his fortune in metals and telecoms. The billionaire is a long-time ally of Mr. Putin and has already been sanctioned by the European Union, Britain, and the United States.

The Prime Minister ended his five-day trip to Europe in Poland on Friday. He flies back to Ottawa after holding meetings with 13 world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

With reports from Steven Chase and Kathryn Blaze-Baum.

