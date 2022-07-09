FILE PHOTO - Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal HanschkeHANNIBAL HANSCHKE/Reuters

Ottawa has bowed to German pressure and will return a Russian gas turbine to Germany that Moscow has deemed critical to the flow of natural gas to Europe.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced the decision in a statement Saturday. He said the Canadian government is sending back the turbine at the urging of Germany and other European countries, which are trying to replenish gas stocks for the winter months ahead.

The grounded turbine, which was undergoing repairs at a Siemens facility in Montreal, will be sent to Germany, whose government will then turn it over to Russia. The indirect process will allow Canada to say it hasn’t reneged on sanctions it introduced after the invasion of Ukraine. Those restrictions forbid exports of certain goods and technologies to Russia, including the turbine.

The Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress have pushed back against the move, saying it will benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime and undermine Canada’s commitment to full-scale sanctions against Russia.

The Russian state-owned natural gas company Gazprom has blamed the missing turbine for its decision to cut capacity along the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, by as much as 60 per cent. Germany faces the prospect of energy rationing unless Russia allows more natural gas to flow.

“Canada will grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens Canada to allow the return of repaired Nordstream 1 turbines to Germany, supporting Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas,” Mr. Wilkinson said in his statement. “Absent a necessary supply of natural gas, the German economy will suffer very significant hardship and Germans themselves will be at risk of being unable to heat their homes as winter approaches.”

Russia has an extra turbine it could put into operation, and German officials have said Moscow is using the sanctioned turbine as an excuse to apply economic pressure to Europe. Returning the turbine would eliminate that excuse, German Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said earlier this week in an appeal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In his statement, Mr. Wilkinson explained why Canada is acting to help Germany at the expense of sanctions that were intended to assist Ukraine. “In the lead up to the winter months, the Russian regime and its propaganda arms are seeking to exploit the instability they have created to justify further destabilizing European energy security,” he said. “In doing so, President Putin also hopes to sow division amongst Allies, who have shown unprecedented unity in support of Ukraine. We cannot allow this to happen.”

He added that Canada will continue to impose sanctions on Moscow and is working with European leaders to end dependency on Russian gas imports as quickly as possible, and to stabilize energy markets.

Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, issued a strongly worded statement, saying the government had bowed to “Russian blackmail.”

”In acceding to Germany’s request, Canada will not only contravene its policy of isolating Russia, it will set a dangerous precedent that will lead to the weakening of the sanctions regime imposed on Russia,” she said.

She added that the ramifications of “Canada’s capitulation to Russian ultimatums” will be far-reaching.

”A precedent has been set wherein the Russians know that at the first sign of difficulty, our government will submit to Russian blackmail and energy terrorism. Inevitably this will embolden Russia to further aggression – making Ukraine, the European Union, and Canada less secure.”

Ms. Chyczij added that past appeasements of the Kremlin led to the Russian occupation of Crimea and the Donbas in 2014, and to the full-scale attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24 of this year.

”This decision will ensure that the coffers of the Russian state budget will continue to be filled with European money which will be used to finance Russia’s genocide against the Ukrainian people,” she said.

The Ukrainian embassy said Kyiv will make an official statement on Sunday. In a possible sign of displeasure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed his ambassador to Germany on Saturday. He also sacked envoys to India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.

The Trudeau government moved quickly on Saturday to blunt criticism by announcing new sanctions on Russia. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement that the restrictions will apply to “pipeline transport and the manufacturing of metals and of transport, computer, electronic and electrical equipment, as well as of machinery.”

Once the measures are in effect, she said, Canadian businesses will have 60 days to conclude contracts with targeted Russian industries and services.

Mr. Trudeau was under intense pressure from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who raised the turbine issue with him at the G7 summit in late June. Mr. Scholz is planning a trade visit to Canada on Aug. 22 and 23 to push for the construction of liquefied natural gas export facilities on Canada’s East Coast, which would enable Europe to replace some of the Russian supply with Canadian fuel.

Germany is also interested in investing in green hydrogen projects, and in the mining of critical minerals that are essential to the country’s automotive, chemicals and high-tech industries.