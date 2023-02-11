Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate on the origins of the object.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered warplanes Saturday to shoot down “an unidentified object” in Canadian airspace over the Yukon, which one government official said was believed to be a surveillance balloon of Chinese or Russian origin.

The Canadian official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

In a briefing with reporters Saturday, Defence Minister Anita Anand said it was not prudent to speculate on the origins of the object, which she described as small and “cylindrical.”

It’s the third incursion over North America this month that has seen an unidentified object shot down.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command first confirmed the object’s presence over northern Canada in a statement late Saturday afternoon, saying military aircraft had been scrambled to intercept it.

Mr. Trudeau later announced on Twitter that the object had been taken down.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” the Prime Minister said. “Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.”

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

Mr. Trudeau said he had spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden, and that “Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object.”

The last object that violated North American airspace was shot down on Friday by a U.S. fighter jet over American territorial waters, in the Beaufort Sea near the border between Alaska and the Yukon.

On Feb. 4, in the first such incident, an American fighter jet shot down a high-altitude surveillance balloon that had drifted across Alaska, western Canada and the continental United States.

U.S. Brigadier-General Patrick Ryder told a Pentagon briefing Friday that NORAD, the joint U.S.-Canada air-defence system, first detected the second object via ground radar on Thursday. The second object was much smaller than the spy balloon – roughly the size of a small car, whereas the previous craft was about as large as two or three city buses.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House national-security council, said President Biden ordered the craft shot down on Friday because it was sitting at 12,000 metres, low enough to pose a threat to commercial aircraft. The spy balloon had been far higher, at more than 18,000 metres.

Neither Mr. Kirby nor Brig.-Gen. Ryder would say whether the second object was also a balloon or another kind of vessel. It was also not immediately clear where it had come from or who sent it.

The U.S. military is in the process of recovering pieces of the craft from the ocean floor for analysis. So far, the U.S. has said the balloon was equipped with sensors for monitoring communications. In Montana, it was seen hovering near nuclear-missile silos.

The earliest indication NORAD was aware of the balloon was Tuesday, Jan. 31, when it was over the Canadian Rockies, one day before the U.S. publicized its presence.

Steffan Watkins, an Ottawa-based consultant who tracks aircraft and ships, said based on aircraft movement data, it appears Canada dispatched a CP-140 surveillance aircraft from Comox, B.C., to monitor the balloon that day. Flight-tracking data also suggest Canada intercepted the balloon with CF-18s on Jan. 31, assisted by a CC-150 Polaris refuelling tanker.

An Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg encountered the balloon on Jan. 31 near the Canadian Rockies, according to Canada’s Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System. The flight reported “a large balloon about 4,000 feet above them with something hanging from it” at 11:06 a.m., Pacific Time. The sighting was passed on to NORAD.

With files from Adrian Morrow in Washington