 Skip to main content

Politics Canada suspends work at embassy in Venezuela

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada suspends work at embassy in Venezuela

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Canada suspended operations at its embassy in Venezuela on Sunday, saying President Nicolas Maduro’s regime is increasingly clamping down on diplomats who oppose his rule.

The diplomats’ visas are set to expire at the end of June, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement, and Maduro’s regime – which Canada has denounced as illegitimate and characterized as a dictatorship – has made it so they cannot be renewed.

“As Venezuela slides deeper into dictatorship, and as Venezuelans continue to suffer at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime, the regime has taken steps to limit the ability of foreign embassies to function in Venezuela, particularly those advocating for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Freeland said the operations are being suspended temporarily, effective immediately.

“We are also evaluating the status of Venezuelan diplomats appointed by the Maduro regime to Canada,” she said in the statement.

News that embassy operations were being put on hold came a day before Freeland was set to meet in New York with other members of the Lima Group – a bloc that includes more than a dozen Latin American countries opposing Maduro.

Canada is among as many as 50 countries that have said Maduro stole last year’s election and is no longer the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Instead, the Lima Group backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself Venezuela’s interim leader at the beginning of this year.

Freeland said that through its work with the Lima Group, the government will continue to advocate for democracy in the South American nation.

Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 100 officials in Maduro’s regime in a bid to hold them accountable.

Story continues below advertisement

The country’s political and economic crisis has forced three million people to flee their homes in search of food, health care and other basic services since 2015.

Global Affairs said Canadians in Venezuela who need consular assistance can reach out to the Embassy of Canada to Colombia, in Bogota, and noted that Ottawa has advised against travelling to Venezuela for the past several months.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter