 Skip to main content
// //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Canada taking global role in countering electoral interference in cyberspace

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc, seen above in a Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, says the federal government will be one of the three players on countering election meddling as part of the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace.

The Canadian Press

Canada is taking on a leadership role against electoral interference as part of an international cybersecurity effort.

Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will be one of the three players on countering election meddling as part of the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace.

As a co-lead, Canada will work with Microsoft and the Alliance for Securing Democracy in this area over the coming months.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says the surge of disinformation and cyberthreats emerging in the context of COVID-19 highlights the need to act.

The Paris Call emerged from the Internet Governance Forum held at UNESCO and the Paris Peace Forum in November 2018.

Its goal is to use international collaboration to address new cyberspace threats to citizens and infrastructure.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies