Ottawa announced plans to curb the number of temporary residents in Canada and, starting this fall, will publish targets for the numbers it aims to welcome into the country.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on Thursday that the proportion of temporary residents would, as a first step, be reduced from 6.2 per cent to 5 per cent over the next few years.

He said the target, which would be seen as a “soft cap” by federal officials, would be finalized after talks in May with the provinces, including Quebec, about their need for foreign workers.

Temporary residents, including people on study permits and work permits, have largely driven the rapid growth of Canada’s population over the past year, raising concerns over the country’s ability to house and provide services, such as primary health care, for so many newcomers.

There are now almost 2.5 million temporary residents in Canada, including asylum seekers, refugees, international students and people on work permits.

Mr. Miller said he thought there needed to be better planning, and discussions with provinces would include the availability of accommodation for workers. He also announced plans to increase the number of people “draws” to provide temporary residents a route to permanent residency.

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, at a press conference in Ottawa, announced plans to reduce the proportion of temporary foreign workers that businesses can hire from 30 per cent to 20 per cent, except in certain sectors, including agriculture.

Mr. Boissonnault said he wanted employers to make greater efforts to hire from the pool of talent already in the country, including Canadians and refugees, before applying to hire a foreign worker on the grounds that a Canadian cannot be found.

There are currently 1.2 million Canadians out of work and 650,000 vacancies, he said.

Changes to the system would mean that employers would have to show they have made efforts to hire asylum seekers before applying to bring in a person from abroad to fill a job.

Mr. Miller said such changes, including hiring international students, could also lessen pressure on housing, because people in the country already have homes.

Currently the government publishes targets for the number of permanent residents but not temporary residents, 42 per cent of whom are international students.

Canada’s population has been growing more quickly than other G7 countries, with migration accounting for most of the increase.

The federal government has long touted high immigration as an economic stimulant that would counter an aging society and fill jobs. But in recent months, many economists have said Ottawa has contributed to a surge of demand for services, such as housing, that were already in short supply.