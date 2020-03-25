Canada to begin enforcing 14-day self-isolation for travellers

Health Minister Patty Hajdu will use powers afforded to her under the Quarantine Act at midnight to ensure that travellers returning from other countries are subject to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation upon their arrival.
Ms. Hajdu made the announcement on Wednesday while speaking to the Senate.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a separate news conference that it will be a “legal obligation” to self-isolate for those returning to the country to go into self-isolation.
Essential workers are excluded, Ms. Freeland said, adding information on specific penalties will be provided later Wednesday.
More to come