Canada to begin enforcing 14-day self-isolation for travellers

Health Minister Patty Hajdu will use powers afforded to her under the Quarantine Act at midnight to ensure that travellers returning from other countries are subject to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation upon their arrival.

Ms. Hajdu made the announcement on Wednesday while speaking to the Senate.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a separate news conference that it will be a “legal obligation” to self-isolate for those returning to the country to go into self-isolation.

Essential workers are excluded, Ms. Freeland said, adding information on specific penalties will be provided later Wednesday.

More to come