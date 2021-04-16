Canada to buy more vaccines from Pfizer after Moderna cuts supply

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The federal government is buying more COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech to offset a significant drop in deliveries from Moderna.

The two vaccines make up the backbone of Canada’s vaccine supply, but not a single delivery of Moderna has arrived complete and on time since March 11, whereas deliveries from Pfizer arrive reliably each week.

A shipment of 1.2 million doses of Moderna was supposed to arrive next week. On Friday, the government said the delivery would be slashed in half to 650,000 doses in addition to arriving a week late. In a statement, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said overall the government is expecting one- to two-million of the 12.3 million doses that Moderna was supposed to deliver by June to be shipped later.

After playing down concerns about the inconsistent supply this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that his government is buying eight million more doses from Pfizer, which will more than make up for the cut to Moderna’s shipments.

Canada will receive four million additional Pfizer doses in May, another two million in June and two million more in July, Mr. Trudeau said.

All told, this means that Canada will receive 23.8 million doses of Pfizer by the end of June, making the two-dose vaccine the most significant element of Canada’s vaccination campaign.

Ms. Anand said this week that the government has budgeted about $8-billion for its vaccine purchases.

Ms. Anand said Moderna informed the government of the delay late on Thursday.

“We are disappointed, and while we understand the challenges facing suppliers in the current global market for vaccines, our government will continue to press Moderna to fulfill its commitments,” Ms. Anand said.

The government has not released its contracts with the vaccine makers, but in the past it has said that its contracts are based on quarterly shipment targets. Ms. Anand’s statement did not address whether the company would incur any penalties for the delay.

Moderna said the shortfall is in part due to a lack of human resources. The federal government has previously said that delays in shipments have been due to a backlog in their European factory’s quality-control process.

“The trajectory of vaccine manufacturing ramp-up is not linear, and despite best efforts, there is a shortfall in previously estimated doses from the European supply chain,” Patricia Gauthier, Canada Country Manager for Moderna, said in a Friday statement.

