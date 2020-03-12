Canada to continue immigration increases over next three years, Mendicino says

Open this photo in gallery Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, seen in a July 22, 2019, file photo, says Canada will admit 341,000 people in 2020, 351,000 next year and 361,000 in 2022. The Canadian Press

The federal government is continuing with slight increases to the number of immigrants Canada will accept over the next three years.

Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino released the planned immigration levels from this year until 2022 today.

He says Canada will admit 341,000 people in 2020, 351,000 next year and 361,000 in 2022.

In 2019, 341,000 permanent residents were admitted to Canada, exceeding the government’s target.

The Liberals’ latest immigration plan also includes pledges to follow through on a number of commitments they made on the file during the fall election campaign.

Those included creating a new program to resettle human rights advocates, journalists and aid workers at risk abroad.

