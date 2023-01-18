Defence Minister Anita Anand lays flowers at the Memorial Wall, to honour Ukraine's fallen heroes, in St. Michael's Square, in Kyiv, January 18, 2023.NACHO DOCE/Reuters

Canada is donating another 200 armoured vehicles to Ukraine as Kyiv pleads with allies for more gear to help turn the course of the war against Russia.

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv that Ottawa will send 200 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine.

They are Senator APCs made by Mississauga, Ont.-based Roshel which can carry eight passengers as well as the driver and a front-seat passenger. There is also room for a gunner. Weapons can be mounted on top.

The vehicle donation will cost more than $90-million and comes from an additional $500-million in military aid announced by Canada last November. Much of the rest of the money was spent to buy Ukraine a U.S.-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and an unspecified number of missiles. A NASAMS is a short- to medium-range, ground-based air-defence system that protects against drone, missile and aircraft attack.

The 200 vehicles are intended to be use to safely transport fighters, injured soldiers and equipment.

It’s expected all 200 vehicles will be shipped to Ukraine by the summer.

Canada previously donated a combination of eight armoured vehicles and Senator APCs purchased from Roshel to Ukraine. This donation was announced last April and the vehicles were delivered to Ukraine in May 2022.

Ukraine is also asking for tanks from Western allies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t ruling out sending Canada’s German-made battle tanks to Ukraine, saying Ottawa would consider such a request from Kyiv.

Speaking to reporters in Saskatoon on Monday, Mr. Trudeau was asked if he would donate Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in the event Germany dropped its objections to the re-export of military weapons it manufactured.

Germany has resisted such a move so far, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there is agreement among Kyiv’s main allies, particularly the United States.

“Right from the start we’ve made it clear we’re here to support Ukraine against the illegal and brutal invasion by Russia,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“We’ve sent a huge slew of different types of weapons, including an air-defence system. We will look at all the requests from Ukraine but we’re not there yet for the Leopard 2 tanks,” he said.

Summing up, he said: “We’re here to provide Ukraine what it needs so they can beat Russia.”

Ukraine says it needs several hundred NATO-standard heavy tanks to push invading Russian troops off its territory and bring an end to the nearly 11-month-old war. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, has thus far resisted pressure to allow the reexport of the German-made Leopards, fearing that providing NATO tanks to Ukraine could escalate the conflict.

As The Globe and Mail reported Monday, Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Mr. Zelensky will make the request to Mr. Trudeau if Berlin gives the green light.

Canada has more than 90 Leopard 2 tanks. The Canadian Army’s Leopard 2 fleet is primarily based at three locations: CFB Edmonton, CFB Gagetown and at the Army Equipment Fielding Centre in Montreal.

