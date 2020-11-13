Canada to hit 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases by December: Tam

Open this photo in gallery From left: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer, update reporters on the COVID pandemic on Friday. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The country is on track to see COVID-19 infections rise by more than 10,000 per day by early December – more than double the current national daily case count, according to Canada’s top doctor.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam outlined the latest estimates from the government’s pandemic modelling at a press conference in Ottawa on Friday as she warned that some hospitals are already being pushed to the brink. The latest cautionary data comes as provinces across the country reassessed their approaches to the pandemic, with Ontario and Saskatchewan revealing new restrictions Friday.

At 10,000 daily new cases, Dr. Tam said “the pressure on the health care system would be huge. You would definitely not be doing routine surgeries,” she said. "The already exhausted health care workers will be extremely stretched.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa to spend $1.5-billion to help Canadians in hard-hit sectors train for new jobs

Opinion: Dine and dashed dreams: Pandemic restrictions are killing Canada’s restaurant industry

Picard: With the pandemic surging, we need more leadership and less urging

Since September, Canada has seen a continued surge in COVID-19 cases. After the summer, Dr. Tam said the goal was to keep the pandemic on a “controlled, slow burn track." But two months later, she says that outside of the territories and Atlantic bubble “fires are burning in so many different areas and right now is the time to get those under control.”

In the last seven days, the average number of daily new cases has climbed to more than 4,300, double what it was a month ago. If Canada hits 10,000 daily new cases, that would be five times higher than the daily cases that were tracked at any time during the first wave of the pandemic.

Dr. Tam’s deputy, Howard Njoo, said those kinds of numbers could force Canada to confront the devastating COVID-19 experiences of places like Italy and New York City.

“We can see that worst-case scenario,” Dr. Njoo said, adding that Canada isn’t there yet and can still change the pandemic’s trajectory if people cut down their contacts. To slow the spread of the virus, Dr. Tam said individuals need to reduce by at least 25 per cent their number of contacts.

Already, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are climbing quickly in the prairies and putting a stop to routine surgeries. In those provinces, Dr. Tam said daily hospitalizations have risen by 24 to 50 per cent compared to last week.

“There’s much concern about ICU capacity,” she said, adding: “health care workers are exhausted everywhere.”

At the same press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is seeing “a really troubling surge across the country." He said the projections for the next month are a “wake-up call” and he urged provinces and territories to "move quickly and firmly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau did not give specific examples of what steps provinces should take, nor did he identify which areas of the country he’s most concerned about. He announced that the Red Cross is being sent in to some long-term care homes in Manitoba, which this week imposed the strictest lockdown currently in place in Canada.

According to the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec all have more than 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, with Manitoba closing in on almost 200 cases per 100,000 people. Saskatchewan, B.C. and Ontario are in the upper double digits.

On Thursday, officials in Ontario revealed the province could hit 6,500 daily new COVID-19 by mid-December, surpassing the rates of growth in European countries that are now in lockdown. The situation in Ontario has been worsening rapidly, with deaths in long-term care homes rising, and outbreaks and hospitalizations increasing.

The new models done for the government projected that within two weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario’s intensive care beds will exceed 150 – and hospitals would not have enough beds to carry out all planned surgeries.

Against that backdrop, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced new restrictions on Friday afternoon. Mr. Ford said that Ontario is changing the thresholds of the government’s new COVID-19 framework and moving more regions into stricter categories, with Hamilton, Halton, Peel, Toronto and York now in the “red zone” with the highest restrictions before a lockdown. Health care groups have widely criticized the province’s current criteria for restrictions as being far too lax.

In Saskatchewan, where cases are on a nearly vertical upward trend, the government is expanding its mandatory mask rule and putting a 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales in an attempt to stop the growing spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Monday, it will be mandatory to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces in communities where 5,000 or more people live.

With a report from The Canadian Press



