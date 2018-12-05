 Skip to main content

Politics Canada to host meeting on next steps in fight against Islamic State

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada to host meeting on next steps in fight against Islamic State

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will gather with representatives from a dozen countries at an idyllic estate outside Ottawa on Thursday to discuss the next steps in the war against ISIL and the future of Iraq and Syria.

The meeting, which Sajjan is co-hosting with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, comes as the federal government is weighing Canada’s future role in the region.

A recent U.S. Defense Department report said ISIL appears to be morphing from a group aiming to control territory into an effective insurgency and there are fears it could be decades before Iraqis are able to fight it on their own.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada earlier this year deployed 250 troops and assumed command of a NATO mission whose aim is to train the Iraqi military so that it can ensure security.

The question facing the government is what to do with hundreds of other Canadian Forces members in Iraq and the region, whose mission is set to expire at the end of the March.

Those members have been flying transport and refuelling aircraft, collecting and analyzing intelligence and providing medical assistance in support of U.S. and allied forces fighting ISIL.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season