People walk past giant letters that proclaim "I (love) Ukraine" on Jan. 21, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.SeanGallup/Getty Images

Canada is lending Ukraine up to $120-million as it readies for possible war with Russia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced the loan Friday, signalled there will be more support to come as the Liberal government toughens its tone on the threat of Russian invasion and mulls more soldier training and defensive military gear for Ukraine.

“Canada has been and will continue to be a friend and ally of Ukraine and we will continue to be there to support them and ensure Ukrainian people get to determine their future – not Vladimir Putin.”

Mr. Trudeau said the loan is intended to help “support Ukraine’s economic resilience. He said money will help Ukraine weather efforts by Moscow to damage its neighbour through “economic destabilization.”

The Canadian loan announcement capped a week of blunter talk on Ukraine by the Trudeau government as the risk of war grows in Eastern Europe.

A Russian military buildup on its border with Ukraine – as many as 100,000 troops – has raised fears of an invasion by Moscow, which the White House has warned could come “at any point.” Russia has asked for guarantees that NATO will not expand membership to include Ukraine and other ex-Soviet states – commitments that have been refused.

Mr. Trudeau offered unqualified support for Ukraine country on Friday. Canada is home to the second largest population of Ukrainian origin outside Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said Friday’s loan doesn’t preclude giving Ukraine defensive military gear as Kyiv has requested.

“We are looking to do more and will have more to say as the situation unfolds,” the Prime Minister aid.

“We will always be there with the necessary supports.”

As The Globe and Mail has previously reported, Canada is expected to extend a training mission in Ukraine where 200 soldiers are teaching their Ukrainian counterparts skills such as sniper shooting and artillery. The government is also mulling expanding the number of trainers. The training mission is headquartered in Kyiv but Canadian soldiers are spread out across Ukraine in 13 locations.

Mr. Trudeau declined to rule out sending Canadian soldiers into conflict in Ukraine.

“It is extremely disconcerting to see the buildup of Russian troops, to see Russian aggression, Russian cyberattacks, Russian economic destabilization of Ukraine,” he told reporters.

He said the West is trying to urge Russia to de-escalate.

The Prime Minister said Canada’s soldier-training mission in Ukraine is also intended to ensure Ukrainians are ready to fight “any incursion or invasion by Russian forces.”

The United States has ruled out sending American troops into combat in Ukraine.

Asked again if he would guarantee Canadian troops would not enter any Ukraine-Russia conflict, Mr. Trudeau replied: “I am not going to engage in hypotheticals: I am going to continue to say what I have said: we are looking to support the people of Ukraine in the challenges they are facing against an aggressive Russia that has amassed troops at the border, that is interfering in Ukrainian political affairs, that is using cyber attacks and propaganda to destabilize Ukraine.”

The $120-million loan is part of a Canadian government sovereign loan program that allows recipients to make investments “in poverty reduction and peace and security,” according to a statement

Russia is already in open conflict with Ukraine. Moscow invaded and annexed the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula in 2014. Russian-backed militants also seized a chunk of heavily industrialized Eastern Ukraine eight years ago – helping cripple the country’s economic capacity – and have been fighting Kyiv’s forces there since.

Foreign Affairs Minister Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly warned Moscow this week Canada will join allies in imposing severe sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine.

Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 440 individuals and entities, many in co-ordination with allies.

Mr. Trudeau on Friday pushed back at the Russian government’s insistence that sanctions are ineffective.

“The sanctions that Canada and other countries have brought forward … have had an impact on Russia, have had an impact on the Russian people,” he said.

“We know the Russian people do not want to see Ukraine invaded, do not want to see deaths in a conflict that should be avoided.”

Retired Lieutenant-General Michael Day, who headed Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, said the $120-million could free up funds elsewhere for Ukraine to buy weapons.

However, he said weapons, such as anti-tank missiles, are expensive and the money wouldn’t buy much.

He said he expects Canada to announce an extension of the training mission that include more than the 200 solider-trainers currently in Ukraine as well as provision of small arms and night goggles gear.

Mr. Day described what Ottawa is considering as declaration of support measures and said if Ottawa was really serious about helping the Ukrainians, it would sent soldier-trainers into Eastern Ukraine.

“Quite frankly, the most valuable thing for the Ukrainians is to have as many Western troops as far East as possible,” he said, but added that won’t happen because no one want to put their soldiers in the line of fire if Russia invades.

“So I think we will have a token augmentation to the training force that will stay in its current location,” he said. “I do think we also will provide some war stock.”

