Canada to resume approving military-goods exports to Saudi Arabia

The Canadian government, in the midst of an economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, announced it is lifting a ban on the issuance of export permits for the shipment of controlled goods to Saudi Arabia.

Controlled goods include military equipment and the export of light-armoured vehicles made in London, Ont., under a controversial $14-billion contract with the kingdom of Saudia Arabia brokered by Ottawa.

The federal government has also disclosed for the first time that it would have been on the hook for up to $14-billion if it had cancelled the contract or revealed its terms.

Story continues below advertisement

In the fall of 2018, after news broke that the Saudi government had ordered the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Trudeau government announced a review of all Canada's existing arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

The government, under then-minister of foreign affairs Chrystia Freeland, also put a moratorium on new export permits for shipments of controlled goods destined for Saudi Arabia. The measure was made as Riyadh was also facing mounting condemnation for the costly war it is waging in neighbouring Yemen.

On Thursday, however, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in a statement that this suspension of approval of new permits for Saudi Arabia is now lifted.

"Following the conclusion of the review of export permits to Saudi Arabia conducted by officials from Global Affairs Canada … we have now begun reviewing permit applications on a case-by-case basis,” Mr. Champagne announced.

“As always, we will ensure that they comply with the aforementioned legal requirements under Canadian law and the [global Arms Trade Treaty].”

He also announced that following a renegotiation of terms with Saudi Arabia, the Canadian government can reveal that it would face penalties of up to $14-billion, or the full value of the agreement, if it were to cancel this LAV deal with Riyadh.

"This would have put the jobs of thousands of Canadians at risk, not only in Southwestern Ontario but also across the entire defence industry supply chain, which includes hundreds of small and medium enterprises,” Mr. Champagne said.

Story continues below advertisement

He also announced that renegotiations have eliminated the Canadian government’s financial risk if future export permits are delayed or denied.

“Under the improved agreement, we have ensured that Canadians’ exposure to financial risk will be eliminated where future export permits are delayed or denied if there is an infringement of the permit’s end use assurances – which ensure that the vehicles are used only for the stated purpose.”

Arms control advocate Cesar Jaramillo, with Project Ploughshares, criticized the removal of the moratorium on new export permits.

“It is utterly disappointing that only days after Canada endorsed the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada decides to continue arming one of the world’s worst human rights pariahs, who is also the chief instigator of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in neighboring Yemen – now in its fifth year,” Mr. Jaramillo said.

“It is hard to understand how or why the prospect of economic penalties would override the Canadian government’s obligation to uphold the law, including as it relates to denials of export permits when there is a clear and present risk of misuse, as is undoubtedly the case with Saudi Arabia.”

Mr. Champagne and Mr. Morneau also announced they were creating an advisory panel of experts to help strengthen Canada’s arms export approval process.

Story continues below advertisement

“In addition, in order to ensure that the government always upholds the highest standards with respect to human rights, we are announcing the creation of an arm’s-length advisory panel of experts who will review best practices regarding arms exports by state parties to the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to ensure that our system is as robust as possible.”

They made the announcement seven months after the department of Global Affairs told the Trudeau government it didn’t believe that Canadian exports of military gear to Saudi Arabia were causing any problems.

An interim review made public last September said Global Affairs reported it had found no credible evidence linking Canadian exports of military equipment or other controlled goods to Saudi Arabian human rights violations.

That same review, now completed, also warned the Trudeau government that a moratorium on approving exports of this sort was further damaging already depressed trade relations with the desert kingdom.

A Sept. 17, 2019, memo published on the department’s website, says that while Saudi Arabia’s human rights record “remains problematic,” with unlawful killings, forced disappearances and torture, Ottawa has no information or evidence linking Canadian military exports to unlawful conduct.

As of last September, Global Affairs also advised the government that 48 export permits were ready to be signed should the government lift its moratorium. "Those permits have been deemed ready for approval by officials and await your further consideration."

Story continues below advertisement

Controlled goods include weapons, military goods or items such as software that have military uses and which cannot be exported from Canada without a permit. The moratorium did not affect any export permits that had already been granted but not completed.

Canadian-made combat machines, often referred to as light armoured vehicles (LAVs), have been repeatedly captured on video and in photos as the Saudis skirmish with Houthi rebels from across the Saudi-Yemen border.

Global Affairs last year said this was immaterial because those are from earlier export deals, not the existing $14-billion agreement. “Any Canadian-made vehicles on the KSA-Yemen border are not the LAVs currently being exported ... but older vehicles that were shipped under contracts dating back to the early 1990s.”

Further, it says, nobody has proven these Canadian machines are crossing into Yemen or being used to commit war crimes. “There is no evidence or credible reporting that would link any Canadian exports (eg., ground vehicles, sniper rifles) to contraventions of international humanitarian law in Yemen.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.