A nurse prepares a swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The federal government will end its pre-entry testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers in two weeks, a source says.

Effective April 1, travellers coming to Canada will no longer have to get any tests before arriving here, the source said. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault will formally announce the change on Thursday.

The rule change will apply to travellers arriving by air and land. However, the source said random on-arrival testing will still be done to track new variants and there will be no change to the vaccine mandate for travellers.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they were not permitted to disclose the government plans.

Currently fully vaccinated travellers are required to present proof of a negative test result from a professionally-administered antigen test. The antigen test requirement replaced the requirement for a more costly and time-consuming molecular test in February.

Travel and tourism groups have been pressuring the government for months to relax Canada’s travel rules, which are more restrictive than peer countries, like Britain.

Last week the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable, which includes the Toronto Region Board of Trade, urged the federal government to remove the pre-entry testing requirement, which it called a “non-science-based” obstacle to international travel by April 1.

Airlines opposed the testing requirements as bad for business and a hurdle to a recovery in seat sales two years into the pandemic. And travellers complained about the difficulty and expense of obtaining the tests.

Brad Cicero, a spokesman for Toronto’s Porter Airlines, welcomed the move to drop the testing rule.

“This will be a significant improvement for all travellers by making entry to Canada much simpler and less costly,” Mr. Cicero said. “Business travellers can also realistically plan same-day trips to key nearby markets in Boston, Chicago and New York that we serve from Toronto. This is logistically difficult with existing testing requirements.”

