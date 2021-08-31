Canada to resettle 5,000 Afghan refugees housed at U.S. bases

Canada is set to resettle 5,000 Afghan refugees as part of an U.S-led effort to help clear American and allied bases, where tens of thousands of people fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan have been housed since evacuation flights began in early August.
Two sources told The Globe and Mail that the Canadian government, at the request of the United States, has agreed to take in refugees that the Americans airlifted to bases in the Middle East and Europe. Among the refugees that Canada intends to accept are Afghan women leaders, human rights advocates and LGBTQ people, the sources said.
Although the Americans have confirmed the identities of these refugees, they will still need to be screened by Canadian immigration officials and meet the criteria for Canada’s humanitarian resettlement program, the sources said. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources, because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino is expected to Tuesday, as Canada and it allies ramp up pressure on the Taliban to reopen Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport to civilian flights. withdrew all its forces from the country Monday, a day earlier than expected.
The sources said the refugees that Washington asked Canada to resettle will be not be in addition to the more than 21,000 Afghanis that Ottawa has already pledged to take in. Canada has provided special visas to 8,000 former Canadian interpreters, fixers and support staff and their families. Another 13,000 Afghanis are already in refugee camps outside Afghanistan, mainly in Pakistan.
The Canadian Armed Forces has also offered to fly Afghan refugees from bases in the Middle East to Europe, the U.S. and other destinations, a senior government official said. The Globe is not identifying the official, who was not authorized to discuss the issue.
An estimated 100,000-plus refugees have been airlifted out of Afghanistan since August 1 with many of them still at U.S. bases in countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Spain and Germany. The U.S. is asking allies for help to resettle these refugees or temporarily house them until they can be processed to enter the United States.
“This operation was a global endeavour in many ways. Many countries stepped up with robust contributions to the airlift,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told an evening news conference. “Some are now serving as transit countries allowing evacuees to be registered and processed on the way to their final destination. Others have agreed to resettle Afghan refugees permanently and we hope more will do so in the days and weeks ahead.”
Canada is one of more than a dozen countries that offered to help the U.S. take in refugees from Afghanistan. Other countries such as Mexico, Chile, Columbia, Albania and Qatar are committing to accept Afghans temporarily in small numbers.
Since Aug. 4, Canada has evacuated 3,200 vulnerable Afghan nationals while another 500, destined for Canada, were flown out by the U.S. late last week. An estimated 4,300 Afghanis, who were accepted as refugees by Canada, remain in Afghanistan. It is not known how many Canadian nationals were unable to get out on rescue flights.
Many of these people are hiding in safe houses and counting on the U.S. and its allies to negotiate their passage out of the country.
Control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport is now in the hands of the Taliban amid fears that Western nationals and their Afghan allies could face retribution.
Western diplomats, including from Canada, met in Doha on Monday with Taliban officials to discuss reopening the airport to people wanting to leave the country.
Canadian diplomat David William Sproule spoke with a top ranking Taliban official in Doha as part of talks with representatives of the G7 countries, NATO, Turkey and Qatar. A Taliban spokesman tweeted that Sher Abass Stanikzai, deputy head of the group’s political office, and his delegation met with Mr. Sproule, Canadian envoy for Afghanistan in Doha, for discussions that centred on “issues related to the airport.”
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau also joined a virtual ministerial meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, hosted by the U.S. Secretary of State and included France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Qatar, the European Union, and NATO.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Monday that Western powers are pressing the Taliban to allow their citizens and those Afghanis, who worked alongside NATO countries, to leave Afghanistan on civilian aircraft.
“Once the American and allied troops leave Kabul... there will be a need for a civilian airport that is operating to ensure humanitarian flights.” Mr. Trudeau said. “That is why we, alongside many others, are putting pressure internationally on the Taliban to ensure that people are continuing to be able to leave Afghanistan if they have international travel documents.”
Canada and 97 countries, including the U.S., have said they are committed to taking in people fleeing Afghanistan and they are counting on assurances from the Taliban that they will be able to leave on civilian flights.
