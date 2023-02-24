The first Canadian Leopard 2 main battle tank to be donated to Ukraine arrives by air transport in Poland in a photograph released Feb. 5, 2023.CANADIAN FORCES/Reuters

Canada is sending more military equipment to Ukraine and imposing additional sanctions on Russian officials in Vladimir Putin’s government on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement at Fork York armoury in Toronto on Friday.

“Vladimir Putin made a grave miscalculation when he launched his war of aggression. He underestimated Ukrainians and he underestimated the solidarity of their friends around the world,” Mr. Trudeau said. “Putin is dangerous, he is cowardly and he is weak.”

Ukraine could win war with Russia this year with help of allies, Zelensky says

China’s Ukraine peace plan full of rhetoric, with no push against Russia to end war

Globe correspondents discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine on its first anniversary

The new equipment includes four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks, for a total of eight tanks provided by Canada, as well as one armoured recovery vehicle and over 5,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition.

The government said the four previously announced Leopard 2 tanks have been delivered to Poland, and a Canadian Armed Forces team of trainers is currently training Ukrainian tank crews.

Canada is also imposing sanctions on 122 individuals and 13 entities, including members of the lower house of Russia’s parliament who have voted in favour of legislation related to the invasion and attempted annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The sanctioned individuals also include Russian deputy prime ministers, ministers, and others in Mr. Putin’s office and the Russian military, as well as family members of previously sanctioned individuals.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly also announced more than $32-million “in support of security and stabilization in the country,” including de-mining efforts, as well as countering chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats “that jeopardize the safety of the entire region.”

More to come.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.