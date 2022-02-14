Canada is sending lethal weapons to Ukraine and lending Kyiv another half-billion dollars as the Eastern European country girds for possible war with Russia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday his government has approved the shipment of $7.8-million of “lethal equipment” and ammunition to Ukraine.

It’s the first time Canada has agreed to send lethal weapons to Ukraine since tensions began rising last fall.

Mr. Trudeau said the weapons shipment was approved “in light of the seriousness of the situation” and was a response to a specific request from Kyiv.

The prime minister did not elaborate on the weapon being sent but two government sources familiar with the matter said the package included sniper rifles, machine guns, pistols, carbines as well as scopes for the firearms.

Canada has now joined the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Lithuania in sending weapons to Ukraine. Mr. Trudeau said the intent of this aid from Western allies is to “deter further Russian aggression.”

He said it’s important for Canadians and the world “to know that Canada will continue supporting Ukraine and its independence, integrity, sovereignty and its right to defend itself.”

