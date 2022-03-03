Canada has slapped a massive tariff on Russian imports, announced a shipment of rocket launchers to Ukraine and unveiled a streamlined immigration process for Ukrainians fleeing Moscow’s military assault.
It will still require Ukrainians seeking to flee here to undergo a visa-application process because the program’s security check could weed out pro-Kremlin Ukrainian citizens who fought a guerilla war against Kyiv for the past eight years.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said a new 35-per-cent duty will apply to all imports from Russia and Belarus, the country’s close ally, in a further economic sanction of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
This comes about by removing the preferential trade treatment Canada normally extends to fellow member countries of the World Trade Organization.
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Canada will send more weapons to Ukraine: 4,500 M-72 rocket launchers and 7,500 hand grenades. She said this gear would be drawn from existing Canadian Armed Force stockpiles.
She said Canada will also provide Ukraine $1-million to purchase high-resolution satellite imagery to give Kyiv a strengthened ability to monitor movement of Russian forces.
Finally, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser unveiled two immigration programs to receive Ukrainians: those seeking a short-term refuge from the violence in their home country and those seeking to permanently immigrate to Canada.
The government is still refusing to drop a visa requirement for Ukraine, which would make travelling here easier.
But Ottawa said it’s going to offer a stripped-down visa-application process – but one which will still include a security check on applicants.
“For Ukrainians who want to come to Canada temporarily, we will create a Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel, available for individuals fleeing Ukraine,” Mr. Fraser told reporters in Ottawa Thursday.
“There will be no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can apply.”
This stripped-down application process eliminates most of the normal visa requirements and “all Ukrainian nationals will be able to apply through this new path and, pending background check and security screening, their stay in Canada could be extended by at least two years,” he said.
Mr. Fraser said this program could be open for application in two weeks.
Canada will also set up a family reunification program allowing relatives in this country to sponsor Ukrainians who want to move here permanently. This would put applicants on the path to permanent residence in Canada.
The government said would it unveil details of this sponsorship program in the coming weeks.
The Canadian government has steadfastly refused to drop the requirement for Ukrainians to apply for a visa before travelling to Canada. Official opposition parties and the Ukrainian community have asked Ottawa to waive a visa requirement for people from Ukraine fleeing the war. Canada has granted citizens of more than 60 countries and jurisdictions visa-free access but not Ukrainians.
Mr. Fraser said the security-check phase of visa applications will remain because Canada is worried that removing it could “open the door for others who might slip through the cracks.”
He said the concern is that removing this security screening could admit pro-Kremlin Ukrainians who participated in Moscow’s guerilla war in eastern Ukraine -- those “who fought against the Ukrainian army for the past eight years in the Donbas as well as those who are currently working against Ukraine and assisting Russian troops. "