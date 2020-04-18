 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Canada, U.S. agree to extend border restrictions to May 20

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
The U.S.-Canada border crossing at Lacolle, Que., remains dormant on April 17, 2020.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Canada and the United States are extending cross-border travel restrictions for another 30 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday.

In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 in March, the border between Canada and the United States was restricted to all non-essential travel for a 30-day period.

The partial closing of the border did not affect essential travel, including truck and rail traffic carrying food and goods that is key to supply chains, nor travel to work. Flights between both countries continue but have been restricted. The border closing also applied to migrants crossing the border by foot at informal crossings, but not to temporary foreign workers who are needed by Canadian farmers and other food producers.

The March deal was set to expire April 20. It will now extend at least until May 20.

“This is an important decision, and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“It’s another example of the excellent collaboration between our two countries, and I want to thank Minister Bill Blair for leading the discussions with the United States.”

More to come.

