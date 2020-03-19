Canada-U.S. border to close for ‘non-essential’ travel on Friday night, Trudeau says

The border between Canada and the U.S. will close for non-essential travel by Saturday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

At his daily press conference, Mr. Trudeau said the two countries are still finalizing the details of an agreement that will leave the border open to essential goods and workers but will close to non-essential travellers, such as shoppers and tourists.

The two countries each announced the partial closure on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The unprecedented move is being made to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Trudeau has sought to reassure businesses and individuals that essential travel will continue and supply chains “will not be affected.”

That means that trucking will still continue and essential goods, such as food, medical supplies and groceries, will still be allowed to cross the border.

While the border is not yet closed officials are urging people to stay home and not cross the border unless it’s necessary.

Mr. Trudeau hinted that Canadian companies will soon be asked to help produce or acquire medical supplies.

“In times of crisis, Canadians come together. We have heard from businesses from coast to coast to coast who are telling us they want to help. Soon, I will have more to say about procurement and how industry can help with this effort,” he said.

More to come