U.S.-Canada border will remain closed to non-essential travel until July 21; quarantine rules to be eased shortly

Open this photo in gallery The border crossing into the United States is seen in Lacolle, Que., on Feb. 12, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Canada-United States border will remain closed to non-essential travel until July 21, federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced Friday.

This is a renewal of a monthly agreement with the United States that has been repeatedly extended since the pandemic hit in early 2020.

He also said Canada is still planning to soon significantly ease post-travel quarantine restrictions for fully-vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents and other eligible individuals – a loosening of rules that Ottawa has already said is planned for early July.

Mr. Blair said further details on loosened restrictions for fully-vaccinated people will come on Monday.

“Our number one priority as we fight COVID-19 is keeping Canadians safe,” the minister said via his Twitter account.

The federal government announced a planned easing of post-travel restrictions last week, but acknowledged a national vaccine passport system in the works to verify that people have been immunized won’t be ready in time.

The changes would also mean qualifying travellers who arrive by air can skip government-mandated quarantine hotels.

Starting early next month, fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents and other essential travellers will be subject to a far shorter quarantine – measured in days, not weeks – as long as they test negative for COVID-19, Ottawa said last week.

Only vaccines approved in Canada will be accepted when determining whether an incoming traveller counts as fully vaccinated. The approved list does not include Russian- or Chinese-made vaccines used elsewhere in the world, but Ottawa said it will continue evaluating other vaccines for possible approval.

The planned loosening of restrictions is only a first step and does not change how unvaccinated or partly vaccinated travellers will be treated.

Currently, Canadians or permanent residents who are non-essential travellers are required to quarantine for 14 days upon their return in Canada. People who arrive by air must stay at a quarantine hotel for up to three days or face a heavy fine.

About 16 per cent of Canadians are fully vaccinated and two-thirds have received their first shot. The number of double-dosed individuals is expected to rise quickly as provincial vaccination campaigns continue.

Last week, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Ottawa is working with the provinces to develop “a kind of vaccine passport” for Canadians travelling abroad to easily verify they are fully vaccinated. But this new proof-of-vaccination credential won’t be ready by early July, when travel restrictions are now set to ease.

Mr. LeBlanc has said there would be an interim means for border guards to determine who qualifies as fully vaccinated, adding there would be “flexibility for Canadians to show they are fully vaccinated” at the start.

As The Globe and Mail reported last week, interim arrangements are still being hammered out for scrutinizing proof of vaccination that would include uploading vaccination-related documents to the ArriveCAN software application before departing, after which point the information will be screened.

Travellers whose vaccination documents are not in French or English will need to pay for an official translation of the documents. If there is any doubt about the credibility of the documents, the traveller would be directed to a government-sanctioned quarantine hotel.

The government is still finalizing specific requirements for children under 12 (who do not yet qualify for a vaccine), who are travelling with fully vaccinated parents. Currently the rules exempt unaccompanied minors from the mandatory hotel quarantine.

At least 25 countries, including France, Spain and Denmark, have announced border reopening plans for vaccinated travellers from some countries. In many cases, countries are requiring a negative COVID-19 test and official proof of vaccination, while some are allowing unvaccinated travellers, provided they test negative for COVID-19.

