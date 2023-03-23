A family of asylum seekers from Colombia is met by RCMP officers after crossing the border at Roxham Road into Canada on Feb. 9, 2023, in Champlain, N.Y.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to finalize a landmark deal with President Joe Biden in Ottawa on Friday that would close a loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement and see Canada accept thousands more Central American migrants through legal pathways.

Government sources cautioned that while the two countries are on track to finalize the deal during Mr. Biden’s trip to Ottawa, the fine print is still being worked out and confirmation will only come on Friday. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.

As it stands though, they said the two countries expect to extend the Safe Third Country Agreement to cover the entire border, including unofficial points of entry and all land and waterways. The change will mean that each country can turn away asylum seekers no matter where they cross on the border. Currently migrants crossing at unofficial points of entry can’t be turned away.

As part of the settlement, the White House asked Canada to help ease the much more significant pressures it faces with irregular migration on its southern border by accepting 15,000 more migrants from places like Haiti and Central America, one of the sources said.

Those spots will be new and will not take away from the number of immigrants and refugees that Canada has already announced it will accept, the sources said. They were unable to clarify whether the 15,000 additional people would come through immigration, refugee or temporary foreign worker pathways.

The deal would mark a significant achievement for Mr. Trudeau. His government has come under increasing pressure to address the issue of irregular migration from both the opposition Conservatives and Quebec Premier François Legault, whose province is home to the largest influx of irregular migrants along Roxham Road.

Radio Canada first reported that the two governments had reached a deal. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos then confirmed it to reporters on Parliament Hill.

“It is very good news,” he said. “It’s been months, I would even say years that Mr. Trudeau and his cabinet have been working very hard on this, and I understand there will be details very soon.”

More to come.