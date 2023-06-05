Open this photo in gallery: Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighter Kalen MacMullin of Sydney, N.S. works on a fire in Shelburne County, N.S. on Thursday, June 1, 2023HO/The Canadian Press

The size of the area burned this spring by wildfires is unprecedented and projections show higher-than-normal fire activity will continue through the summer, according to federal projections.

Natural Resources Canada released updated data and forecasts Monday showing that as of June 4, Canada has faced 2,214 fires this year and about 3.3 million hectares have been burned. For context, the 10-year average over the same timeframe is 1,624 fires and 254,429 hectares burned.

The department said that if the current rate of fire activity continues, Canada could exceed the largest total of area burned that has ever been recorded.

“For this time of year, fire occurrence from coast to coast is not normal,” the department states in a briefing document. The department also said that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires and Indigenous communities in Canada are at a higher risk.

The figures and analysis were released in conjunction with a Monday news conference by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal ministers to discuss plans for dealing with the fires.

Mr. Trudeau said the government is currently assessing whether federal spending plans need to be adjusted - including funding for the Canadian Forces - should the projections of a difficult summer materialize.

The Prime Minister said he and Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre had a discussion on Friday about plans for the summer fire season.

“With the given projections, it is expected that we have enough resources to cover the summer,” Mr. Trudeau said. “If things get worse, we’re developing contingency plans and we will of course make sure that we are there... to ensure that all Canadians are protected right to this summer.”

The Natural Resources update was focused on the year-to-date assessment and projections for the summer.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said there are currently 413 wildfires burning and 249 of those are deemed out of control. There are 18 active wildfires impacting First Nations, including six in Alberta, five in Saskatchewan, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Quebec and two in Nova Scotia. About 26,000 people have been evacuated from their homes across the country.

Rain over the weekend allowed Alberta to end its month-long state of emergency Sunday and helped contain several fires in Nova Scotia.

There were more than 150 fires burning in Quebec on Sunday, which forced thousands of people from their homes in the northwestern part of the province over the weekend.

In Nova Scotia, the largest wildfire in the province’s history continued to burn out of control in Shelburne County, while firefighters managed to contain a blaze near Halifax that damaged or destroyed over 150 suburban residences.

Earlier in the day, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre publicly thanked Mr. Blair for providing him “with an excellent briefing” on the forest fire situation.

“We’re here to support the government on anything they can do to fight these fires,” he said.

Mr. Poilievre made the comments during a news conference in which he said his party will work to block passage of the budget bill in Parliament unless the government agrees not to move ahead with further planned increases to carbon pricing.

“What Conservatives are saying is no new carbon tax increases,” he said. “And if the government does not meet these demands, we will use all procedural tools at our disposal to block the budget from passing.”

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault sharply criticized Mr. Poilievre’s position. He said he finds it unbelievable that the opposition leader is proposing to do less on climate change during what the minister said will likely be the worst year in Canada’s history for forest fires.

“The only answer that the Conservative leader has is, ‘let’s make pollution free again. Let’s do less to fight climate change’,” said Mr. Guilbeault. “I find it unconscionable that that’s the only thing that Pierre Poilievre has to say.”

- With files from Canadian Press