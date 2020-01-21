 Skip to main content

Canada will move to formally ratify USMCA next week, Trudeau says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media while meeting with Manitoba Premier, Brian Pallister during the Liberal Cabinet Retreat at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

Mike Sudoma/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will move swiftly next week to formally approve North America’s new, long-delayed free trade pact.

Trudeau says the government will introduce a motion to apply some of its elements Jan. 27 when Parliament resumes, and will table legislation to ratify the deal two days later.

“Passing the new NAFTA in Parliament is our priority,” Trudeau said today at the end of a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg.

“Millions of Canadians depend on stable, reliable trade with our largest trading partners, from farmers in Alberta and autoworkers in Windsor, to aluminum producers in Saguenay and entrepreneurs in St John’s or in Vancouver.”

It is expected that the opposition Conservatives, who are ardent free traders, will support the legislation when Canada’s new minority Parliament reconvenes.

That would remove the final legal hurdle in preserving continentwide trade after President Donald Trump foisted the acrimonious renegotiation of the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement on Canada and Mexico in 2017.

Trump threatened repeatedly to rip up the original NAFTA, a Sword of Damocles that hung over more than a year of negotiations that were key to Canada’s economy.

The fate of numerous sectors, including the auto industry, agriculture and manufacturing were on the line in the talks.

The U.S. is Canada’s top trading partner and the Trudeau government made major policy changes to preserve access to the crucial market in the face of the mercurial president’s protectionist threats.

Last week, the Republican-led U.S. Senate passed its implementation bill for the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The Liberal government had been waiting for the U.S. to formally ratify the pact before passing its own bill, after Mexico ratified the deal back in June.

The U.S. Senate approved the long-awaited U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Thursday, sending the bill to Trump to sign into law. Reuters

