Open this photo in gallery: A CH-146 Griffon helicopter from Canadian Forces Base Bagotville is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster airplane, at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in 2013.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Four Canadian Griffon helicopters will be sent to Latvia next year as part of a NATO deterrence mission.

Defence Minister Bill Blair made the announcement this morning with defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre.

The pair are visiting Canadian troops at Camp Adazi, just outside Riga, where Canada leads a NATO battle group.

The number of Canadian troops in the Baltic country is set to double to around 2,200 by 2026 as NATO scales up its battle groups in the region to brigades.

As part of that plan, Canada has sent 15 Leopard tanks to Latvia and is urgently procuring anti-tank missile systems.

The Griffon helicopters are set to arrive next summer and Canada also plans to send Chinook helicopters in the fall of 2025.